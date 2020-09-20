Trump Accuses Biden Of Getting A 'Big, Fat Shot In The Ass' To Enhance Debate Performance

So, does this mean we now know how Trump is having his drugs administered? Because absolutely everything is pure projection with this guy. During his MAGA rally in North Carolina Saturday night, Trump treated his mostly maskless audience to just that, once again accusing Joe Biden of needing to take drugs to make it through the debates.

After boasting about his supposedly wonderful record with the handling of the coronavirus and assuring the crowd how well we're doing—despite the fact that his criminal negligence on the pandemic in the United States is certainly nothing to brag about—Trump accused “people in certain groups” of trying to hold up the release of a vaccine so that so that “Sleepy Joe” gets credit for it.

After more bragging, Trump then attacked Biden for criticizing his useless travel ban from China. 'When I banned travel from China in January, Sleepy Joe Biden called it, “That’s hysterical. That’s xenophobic.” What does that mean? Tell me what xenophobic means, Sleepy Joe.'

Someone in the audience responded “He has no idea where he is!” which makes no sense whatsoever, but gave Trump an excuse to once again accuse Biden of being senile and needing to take drugs to enhance his debate performance:

TRUMP: Who said that? I mean, you’re my friend. Who said it? All right, what a voice. Have you ever tried opera? What a voice, did everybody hear that? That’s true. I wouldn’t say it. She said, “He has no idea where he is.” But I would never say it. I won’t say it. I won’t say it. I refuse this. No, but don’t underestimate him. Look, he’s been doing this for 47 years, and I got a debate coming up with this guy. No, it’s true. You never know, you never know. They give him a big fat shot in the ass, and he comes out, and for two hours, he’s better than ever before. Problem is what happens after the … No, we’re going to ask for a drug test, we are. I’d like to have a drug test. Both of us. I’ll take it, he’ll take. Because I watched him into debates with all those people, those Democrats. The one who treated him worst was Kamala.

Trump's town hall with undecided voters was a train wreck that went so badly Fox was calling it an "ambush.". He's working the refs awfully hard ahead of these debates, but I don't understand how it doesn't backfire on him. All Biden has to do it look competent for this line of attack from Trump and his enablers on his propaganda network to blow up in their faces.