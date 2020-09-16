Laura Ingraham Whines About Trump 'Ambush' By Undecided Voters At ABC News Town Hall

Donald Trump sat down for a town hall on ABC News with a group of undecided voters in Pennsylvania, and to say it went badly would be too kind. To put it bluntly, when Donald was questioned by a handful of regular old Americans and not Trump supporting sycophants or clout chasing press, he folded like a cheap suit. He literally cannot handle it. Add to it a real time fact checker and he panics.

So, of course, Fox News is trying to find a way to spin it. WIthout blaming a Democrat in the room, their only option is to blame the people doing the questioning, claiming they "ambushed" him by asking...questions? Questions about totally unfair things like COVID, the military, police brutality, etc. WHAT AWFUL THINGS TO ASK A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ABOUT!! What meanies!

Twitter had thoughts:

American voters ask Trump questions and Fox calls it an ambush. https://t.co/11wzhjFsQt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 16, 2020

Ambush = answer questions from an audience (not a Fox News host) https://t.co/5m39COBuJW — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) September 16, 2020

Ah yes, just like the “gotcha” questions from Bob Woodward that Trump voluntarily answered on record over the course of 18 separate interviews. He couldn’t never have seen any of this coming! Every day is another ambush! https://t.co/60UCaLwXdm — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 16, 2020

An ambush on a public schedule would be quite a poorly executed one. pic.twitter.com/AQN36kbXLN — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) September 16, 2020

This made me laugh

The only person getting ambushed will be whoever told Trump he should do this townhall. — WhatIfBarackOrHillarySaidIt 🌊😷🗳️🏴‍☠️ (@IfBarack) September 16, 2020

How DARE they ask the sitting President of the United States questions about (checks notes) healthcare, a pandemic, the economy and immigration? I mean the gaul & nerve of these George Soros plants are just over the top and criminal! — USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) September 16, 2020

Truth

Aww, poor president had to talk to normal people. I hope he's going to be okay. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 16, 2020

Trump's team must be crying themselves to sleep but guaranteed that Donald Trump thinks he did an AMAZING job. It was just the mean DNC and that Clintonite George Stephanopoulos who set up poor Donald.