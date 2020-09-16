Laura Ingraham Whines About Trump 'Ambush' By Undecided Voters At ABC News Town Hall

Donald Trump sat down for a town hall on ABC News with a group of undecided voters in Pennsylvania, and to say it went badly would be too kind. To put it bluntly, when Donald was questioned by a handful of regular old Americans and not Trump supporting sycophants or clout chasing press, he folded like a cheap suit. He literally cannot handle it. Add to it a real time fact checker and he panics.
So, of course, Fox News is trying to find a way to spin it. WIthout blaming a Democrat in the room, their only option is to blame the people doing the questioning, claiming they "ambushed" him by asking...questions? Questions about totally unfair things like COVID, the military, police brutality, etc. WHAT AWFUL THINGS TO ASK A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ABOUT!! What meanies!
Twitter had thoughts:
This made me laugh
Truth
Trump's team must be crying themselves to sleep but guaranteed that Donald Trump thinks he did an AMAZING job. It was just the mean DNC and that Clintonite George Stephanopoulos who set up poor Donald.