Laura Ingraham Whines About 'Demographic Change,' Twitter Responds

Laura Ingraham, speaking entirely in code, makes it clear how she feels about immigrants:

"The America we know and love doesn't exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don't like ... this is related to both illegal and legal immigration."

If Laura Ingraham didn't have 30 years of being awful behind her, I'd almost feel sorry for her.

She has virtually no advertisers left, and just think of all the stories she CAN'T talk about on her nightly show:

...Republican congressman getting arrested...

...Republican campaign manager on trial for tax evasion...

...Republican Commerce Secretary being sued for stealing $120 million

...and every day the blue wave and Mueller indictments get closer.

If any one involved in a similar set of scandals were Democrats, she'd run her full hour commercial-free with a flaming banner screaming about the corruption. But instead she must distract, and on Fox News, that means pining for a "lost America," lost to those who are not white.

"Massive demographic changes" my ass. Laura, no one voted for your Polish grandparents to pollute North America with their progeny, either.

And I do believe in keeping commentator's kids out of political arguments. One can focus, however, on Laura's DECISION to adopt overseas as being in direct conflict with the comments she made last night. She should be held accountable for that hypocrisy.

Twitter responded to Ingraham's White supremacy rant:

These words welcomed my great-grandparents to America. The America we know and love is Emma Lazarus’ vision not Laura Ingraham’s. pic.twitter.com/tRsOeCoe7D — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 9, 2018

Funny...I'm starting to think this WASN'T a slip of the hand after all #LauraIngraham pic.twitter.com/JRlkXkWSse — Brooke (@Brooke_Cale) August 9, 2018

"Laura Ingraham" . Blatant white nationalist racism on a major TV network. I am thinking it's about time all these racists nuts hear from all of us.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — irish corporate (@corporate_irish) August 9, 2018

Watch that Laura Ingraham video when you're feeling a bit wobbly about being involved in politics. Look into the face of absolute evil to remind you of where you stand and the America you're fighting for. https://t.co/WsPSZiXhiu — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 9, 2018

It's time for another @IngrahamAngle Advertiser boycott!! This racist bigot shouldn't be on national TV!https://t.co/9q7LHWrkSS — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 9, 2018

Diversity makes this country great.



Suggest @IngrahamAngle go back to whatever socialist European country her ancestors came from if she doesn't like it. — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) August 9, 2018

Nativists like Laura Ingraham hate immigrants from Latin America not because they are Latino--she would welcome immigrants from Spain--but because most descend from Aztecs, Mayans, Incas and other native peoples who came to the Americas thousands of years before the white man. — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) August 9, 2018

Laura Ingraham complains about demographic changes in America, but check her bio:

• maternal grandparents were Polish immigrants

• single parent of a girl from Guatemala; two boys from Russia



Too bad they didn't keep her grandparents out. Then she wouldn't be here to complain. — JRehling (@JRehling) August 9, 2018

Laura Ingraham uses the phrase "massive demographic changes" as code for her racism; Jeff Sessions employs "religious freedom" to mask his homophobia. Laura and Jeff can both be called the polite euphemism "bigoted hate-spewing morons" — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 9, 2018

Just want to repeat: *Any* news article about Laura Ingraham should use as its main photo (except where layout requires just a small, basic headshot) this golden oldie from her speech at the 2016 Republican convention. pic.twitter.com/AF85QSYrk5 — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) August 9, 2018

The vile thing about @IngrahamAngle is one day her non-white, adopted kids will ask her: “Why did you you say those awful things about us?



And she'll say, “To make money. That’s what Fox was paying me to say about brown-skinned trash. Ur, no offense. Now, give rich mommy a hug!” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 9, 2018



Frances Langum contributed to this post.