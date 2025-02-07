Steve Bannon Whines About Democrats Doing What Republicans Did

Traitor and Christian nationalist Steve Bannon whined on his seditious podcast that Democrats were now taking a page from Mitch McConnell's playbook when Obama was elected and are slowing down and blocking every Trump nominee from moving forward.

Memo to Steve. Democrats are the opposition party. If Trump had nominated people even somewhat qualified, the process would be moving forward.

Trump is trying to install his fellow brownshirts into office to undermine the US Constitution and protect him from his illegal and immoral actions in all ways.

BANNON: So Tulsi and Bobby, or Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., out of that.

Looks like they're going to go to the floor.

Looks like they're going to win.

Russ Vought.

And as we've told you, on the resistance, the Democrats are now slowing everything down.

This is why we played Indivisible on Rachel Maddow the other night, because they've taken the playbook of McConnell from 2009, the early days of the President Obama situation, where McConnell really grinded the Senate, tried to grind the Senate to a halt.

That's what's happening now in the U.S. Senate.

All of President Trump's nominees going forward are going to take forever.

The second and third tier, things like Monica Crowley, a protocol, all these others, because 1,000 have to be confirmed, approximately.

The Senate's going to grind. Russ Vought. They've been up all night using this 30-hour rule.

We actually have to do it. They've been up all night in a debate over Russ, vote, but they're slowing everything down.

Here, they want another committee meeting. Just to bring up, you saw there, Dick Durbin is one of the members of the engine room, tells me, now the new agent for War Room.

He goes back specifically and says, "'Kash Patel's lying about this,' and on Steve Bannon's podcast, he said the other.

They're going through every detail of Kash because now they're absolutely, completely and totally freaked out that Pam Bondi is now with the Justice Department, is the Attorney General of the United States, that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is shortly to go to HHS, that Tulsi Gabbard, former Congressman, is prepared to go to DNI.

They understand they're losing the grip and now they're going to do a rearguard action to stop everything.

If anything happens here, Klobuchar or anybody else starts ripping on Kash, we'll cut back to it.

They're playing games here with Kash and about the grand jury thing for J6, all of it.

Bottom line, they're going to try to chop block everything President Trump's doing now.

We've forecasted this and now it's happening, either in federal courts, state courts, on Capitol Hill.

This is gonna be a tough slog. And this is why we need to get on the point of attack and know how we push certain things through.