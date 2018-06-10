Mitch McConnell Whines That Democrats Are Obstructing Trump

The man who famously said that making President Obama a one-term president was their "single most important goal" and who spent eight years while Obama was in office obstructing absolutely everything, even if it was something Republicans used to be for, actually had the gall to complain about Democrats obstructing Trump at this year's "Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington D.C.

MCCONNELL: Now look, the Democrats are not making any of this easy. They've decided it's more fun to be the resistance than to do their job and help us govern the country. They're pulling every trick in the book to delay, obstruct and deny our president the team that he deserves.

Cry me a river. And since when was his party interested in governing? All they know how to do is either obstruct, or loot the joint once they're in power.

h/t Indivisible Network