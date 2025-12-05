You Can Blame Senator Cassidy For The Destruction Of HHS

Sen. Bill Cassidy just told the media this week he believes Kennedy's HHS has a "prejudice against science" after their new plans to do away with the birth doses of the hepatitis B vaccine.

That's a day late and a dollar short.

RFK Jr's has forced the CDC to pull their recommendation for administering hepatitis B vaccine for children as soon as they are born and to wait two months. Sen. Cassidy jumped on this announcement and attacked the HHS like he always does. Sen. Cassidy is a huge proponent of birth doses and the data has proven him correct.

Sen. Cassidy was interviewed on PBS this week and was asked how he can you hold Kennedy accountable for breaking his promises to the Senator. Cassidy cast the deciding vote to get RFK Jr's nomination out of his committee and later supporting him for the position of Sec of HHS.

"The CDC will not remove statements on their website pointing out that vaccines do not cause autism. Well, he's backtracked on that. What do you think of that, and how can you hold him accountable?" Walter Isaacson asked.

"As a physician, of course, I know this is wrong, that there has been lots of information out there to show that this is not the case," Sen. Cassidy then spent the next few minutes not answering the question. Isaacson came back to it.

"Have you talked to Secretary Kennedy about going back on that promise?" he asked.

"We've spoken in a very strenuous conversation," Sen. Cassidy replied. "I'll leave it at that."

Thanks, Senator Cassidy, for having a "strenuous conversation" while RFK Junior destroys the CDC and the Health and Human Services for this country. Sen. Cassidy is as guilty as RFK Jr.

Kennedy is not only destroying vaccine availability and recommendations in this country, but has also destroyed much of the medical research being done by the federal government.

Kennedy lied to the Senator repeatedly and continues to make Sen. Cassidy look like a fool.

If Cassidy wants to make up for his mistake and hold Kennedy accountable, he should initiate impeachment proceedings against Kennedy immediately.

If not, then STFU!