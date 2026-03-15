Van Orden Rages: 'I Don't Give A Sh*t If You Vote For Me Or Not'

Rep Drunken Van Orden got into it with a constituent over Trump's unjust and illegal war with Iran.

"I don't give shit if you vote for me or not." That's what #WI03 Rep. Derrick Van Orden has to say to his constituents who are concerned about entering into another pointless war. — American Bridge 21st Century (@ab21.bsky.social) 2026-03-11T16:16:43.799793682Z

DVO, being Trump's little bitch, naturally defended the man he calls "Big Daddy." After partially paraphrasing the law, DVO went on to argue that his military experience somehow made him a constitutional scholar. I'm not sure how he reached that conclusion, but I suspect more than a little liquid courage was involved.

But then DVO hit his staggering stride by taking this swipe at his own constituent:

President Trump is acting 100% within his constitutional authority and the legislative authority given to him by Congress. And you, sir, are wrong. And I don't give a shit if you vote for me or not. You are wrong.

Those are not the words of a guy who is winning. But they are the words of a guy who knows he's going to lose and doesn't give a shit anymore. His booze still loves him.