Van Orden Comes To Hegseth’s Rescue

Secretary of Drunkenness and Defense Pete Hegseth is in deep shit now that he's been found to be drunk testing attack plans on unsecure apps not just once, but twice. And even though the Orange Shitgibbon has expressed a vote of confidence in Hegseth, he's also taking applications for a new DOD secretary. But that doesn't mean that Hegseth isn't without friends.

Rep. Drunken Van Orden is staggering to the rescue. DVO has taken up the defense of fellow drunken military man Hegseth in the mean streets of Xitter. First, DVO issued this post chock full of liquid courage:

But DVO wasn't done with just that. He decided to challenge people's right to criticize Hegseth for his egregious breech of security:

From TNR:

A “warrior” would probably know better than to share sensitive information about a U.S. military attack in multiple group chats or bring along his spouse to classified meetings with foreign military officials. People aren’t mad at the 44-year-old defense secretary because they haven’t served in the military; they’re mad because he’s causing utter chaos as the Pentagon’s lead and putting the country’s national security at risk while he’s at it. But Van Orden is a staunch Trump loyalist, and he’ll clearly use whatever weird excuse he can come up with to defend the president’s wildly inexperienced defense secretary, even as other GOP members begin to to turn on him.

DVO got smacked around by a few people that did serve and do have enough intelligence and non--pickled brain cells that a military leader doesn't act like a complete drunken ass.

I just wonder how much of DVO's defense is due to his abject loyalty to the Orange Felon, how much is because drunks gotta stick together and how much is due to DVO hoping against hope that Trump gives him a way out of having to go up for reelection again. The people back home aren't very happy with him and he knows it.