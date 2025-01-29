Giant Yam Sics His Violent, Drunken Lapdog On Gen. Mark Milley

Pistol Pete Hegseth must have done a couple of shots before he decided to remove retired Gen. Mark A. Milley’s security detail, revoke his security clearance, and order an inspector general inquiry into his behavior as the Pentagon’s top officer, a senior defense official said Tuesday, taking shameful action against the frequent target of Mad King Don. Via the Washington Post:

The move comes after years of Trump criticizing Milley for perceived disloyalty and Milley acknowledging in congressional testimony that he had served as a source for several unflattering books about the first Trump administration. Milley, 66, retired in 2023 following four tumultuous years as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under both Trump and President Joe Biden. Hegseth’s plan, first reported by Fox News, is part of the new defense secretary’s effort to reestablish “warfighter culture” in the Pentagon, the senior defense official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid backlash. The official portrayed Milley as a political operator while in the chairman role and said there is desire to “take a star” from him, meaning administration officials want to see Milley demoted in retirement. “The ghost of General Milley shouldn’t haunt the Pentagon anymore, nor should it haunt the armed forces,” the senior defense official said. “This is all about accountability for General Milley."

Accountability for what, exactly? For daring to point out that the Emperor is a fascist? Hegseth can't even walk in Milley's footsteps.

Now we know why Yambo fired all those inspectors general. He needs one who's an eager, panting lapdog, ready to smear a decent man who served his country to make his master happy.

JUST IN: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pulling retired Gen. Mark Milley's personal security detail and security clearance, Fox News reports. Hegseth has also directed the acting Inspector General to convene a review board to determine if Gen. Milley should lose a star in retirement — Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T22:59:12.920Z

This is just one of the reasons that the tiny man child in the White House is targeting Gen. Milley. Because he told the truth about the wannabe. — GoBlue (@blu2b4u.bsky.social) 2025-01-29T01:36:14.778Z

Gen Mark Milley served his country with integrity. That fool Pete Hegseth is serving his country holding a bottle of gin while carrying the orders of the vindictive 5 times draft dodgers. Not the same. — Good Trouble (@lebergerdavid.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T23:40:40.995Z

You see why Joe Biden pardoned Milley?

Call your Congress members and tell them to stop this insanity.

202-224-3121