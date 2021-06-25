Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson Calls Gen. Milley A Stupid Pig

Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson crossed a line last night when he said of Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley "he's not just stupid, he's a pig." Yes, he said that on his stupid, piggish show last night, targeting Gen. Milley for reading about critical race theory -- you know, the only entree on the Republican menu this year.

Carlson graduated in 1991 from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut with a degree in history. He applied to the CIA, who turned him down. His journalist father advised him to go into journalism, saying, "They'll take anybody."

As far as we know, Little Tucker has never performed any act of public service in his lifetime.

According to Wikipedia, Gen. Milley graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics in 1980 after completing a 185-page-long senior thesis titled "A Critical Analysis of Revolutionary Guerrilla Organization in Theory and Practice".

Milley also holds a Master of Arts degree in international relations from Columbia University and another Master of Arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College. He is also an attendee of the MIT Center for International Studies Seminar XXI National Security Studies Program.

So that "stupid" thing is clearly Tucker's own insecurities talking. The "pig" part? Well, all you have to do is watch his frat-boy show, heavy on ridicule and light on facts. His craven willingness to ignore facts has made him the No. 1 star of Fox News.

Are we tired of Tucker yet? Are we tired of Fox News and their shock-jock bullsh*t and the corrosive effect on our democracy?

Did you know Fox News makes very little from advertising revenue? They make almost all of their money from cable companies, who are held hostage to rabid Fox viewers and the demands of Fox for ever-increasing amounts of money to include them on their cable tier. (Fox gets $2 per cable customer.)

In other words, you're paying for Fox whether you like it or not. Is that fair? No.

How about you take that outrage and disgust and do something with it? Call your cable company and tell them you really don't want to pay to have the unAmerican, anti-democratic Fox News on your cable package. Tell them they are funding the undermining of democracy and encouraged the insurrection that tried to overturn the election, that you would like to remain a customer but you feel very strongly that people who want the unAmerican Fox News should pay for it as a premium channel.

AT&T

(800) 288-2020

Charter Communications (Spectrum)

1 (833) 267-6094

Comcast

1 (800) 934-6489

@XfinitySupport

Dish Network

1-800-333-3474

Verizon

1 (800) 922-0204.

Cox Communications

(844) 233-3044

Altice USA

(516) 803-2300

Frontier Communications

1.888.895.0537

Cable One (Sparklight)

877-687-1332

UPDATE: Then there was this horrifying call for executions on OAN this week:

"Democrats should be executed" is not a normal trope on cable news. I've reached out to OAN president Charles Herring and the cable giants that carry OAN, including Verizon (Fios) and AT&T (DirectTV, U-verse). Nothing yet. https://t.co/DOH7kTryXx — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 24, 2021

“We do not exercise control over the editorial content of the channels we carry,” an AT&T spokesperson says. — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 24, 2021

You know, AT&T, that's horse hockey. Are your porn channels on the basic tier? You clearly make adjustments when you have to.