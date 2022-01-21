Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson Vs. Howard Stern: Who Wins?

I'm betting on Howard Stern.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 21, 2022

Pasty, bloated extremist bootlick Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson tries to insult The King Of All Media for his ridicule of anti-vaxxers, basically calling him a girl -- and I can't wait to see what Howard has to say. Via Media Matters:

Howard Stern, by any measure, is one of the great radio hosts of all-time. He has made a huge amount of money for doing what he does, but there's a reason for it: He was incredibly brave. Vulgar, yes, but truly talented, but above all, courageous. Stern defended free speech, he was fired for it repeatedly, he used his platform to fight government censorship, to give the finger to the man. There was a lot that was impressive about Howard Stern for sure, and that briefly allowed him to be creative, but not anymore. Maybe it was the coronavirus that broke him, maybe it was just hormonal changes in middle age. He's now a coward and his broadcast is about cowardice, amplifying his fears about corona over the air and attacking -- more precisely, attacking anybody else who has decided to live life as a free person.

Let me put it this way: Howard Stern vs. Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson. Who wins? (Obviously, NSFW.)

