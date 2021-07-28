Politics
Sociopathic Tucker Ridicules Testimony By Capitol Hill Hero

If only Tucker's mother hadn't abandoned him...
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
I don't know how many different ways I can say it: TV dinner heir Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson is a deeply damaged person, and he takes it out on anyone who doesn't validate the bubble he lives in.

His giggling "I'm just asking questions" schtick makes my skin crawl. But then, I place a high premium on honesty and integrity!

After the compelling testimony from four Capitol Hill police officers yesterday, Tuckie singled out Officer Michael Fanone for his sniggering attention.

“You just heard him call for some sort of ideological inquisition into people he doesn’t agree with in Washington, and that is unacceptable and that should make you very nervous. Watch Fanone cite the psychological trauma he endured as an excuse for ditching our Bill of Rights,” the puffy former frat boy said.

He then played a clip of Fanone saying he’s “been left with psychological trauma and emotional anxiety after having survived such a horrific event.” Tuckie smirked.

“Not to in any way underplay the crimes were committed on January 6, and there were crimes committed on January 6, but compared to what? What is interesting is, Michael Fanone didn’t mention experiencing any trauma during the time he spent last year on the D.C. police force. It was just last summer that rioters in Washington torched the oldest Episcopal church in the city just steps from the White House. Dozens of police officers were injured that day.”

Fanone, of course, had a FRICKING HEART ATTACK after he was beaten by Trump-incited rioters attacking Capitol Hill.

Meanwhile, delicate flower Tucker was recently traumatized by a polite man who approached him in a Montana fly fishing shop to tell him how despicable he was, and berated him for how many deaths he caused with his anti-vaccine "just asking" routine.

And who can forget the trauma inflicted by protesters showing up at one of his houses? The horror!

Tucker needs a hug. But who wants to hug a sociopath?

