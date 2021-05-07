Friday News Dump: Tuckums Still Trying To Kill His Own Viewers, And Other News

I've been watching Fox News strategy for a long, long, time, and with Tucker literally pushing his audience to, well, kill themselves, I conclude that 1) They no longer care about their viewing audience, because they're old and dying off and 2) They see Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson as their future in maintaining political power, and nihilistic young right-wingers love it. Profit!

Remember: Fox doesn't make their profits off their anemic advertising. They make it from the cable companies, who pay significantly more for Fox than other news channels because every time they try to change that lucrative arrangement, Fox sics their angry viewers on them with a cry of "Big Tech is trying to stifle our voice!"

Sean Hannity used to rule Fox. But in the post-Trump era, Tucker Carlson is king | By Oliver Darcy https://t.co/6sIruoBp1H — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) May 7, 2021

What's important to understand here is Tucker is less in the persuasion business than the permission-and-modeling business. He's there to train his audience in the art of bad faith and make them feel good about using it. https://t.co/ooHYJc1jll — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) May 7, 2021

Tucker Carlson is a public health threat. https://t.co/gj4cFtwQhg — RC Di Mezzo (@rcdimezzo) May 7, 2021

He got himself vaccinated as soon as he could.



But every night on his #1 rated cable news show, he scares the shit out of his audience when it comes to the vaccines and tells his audience NOT to get vaccinated.



Tucker Carlson is a coward. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 6, 2021

Big Pharma's lobbying juggernaut, @PhRMA, has all the time in the world to complain about the Biden admin trying to save lives and Democrats' efforts to reduce drug prices, but can't spare a word about Tucker Carlson's relentless disinformation campaign.



Why is that, @steveubl? https://t.co/00ic5gZFJt pic.twitter.com/gDEhXir5mf — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) May 7, 2021



******************************************************************

NEW: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO says if @GovRonDeSantis won't let them require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for passengers, they'll take their cruise ships out of Florida. via @taydolven https://t.co/5fAvYMnzVc — Mary Ellen Klas (@MaryEllenKlas) May 6, 2021

Axios notes that 45’s hold over the GOP has only *grown* since Jan 6.

The party is fully in thrall to a vulgar, ignorant, petty grifter who lost them both Congress and the White House, readily jettisoning core positions on trade and foreign policy to do so.https://t.co/j7oXcOh0ov — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 7, 2021

Restaurants that laid people off right at the beginning of the pandemic that are now ramping up hiring and not realizing that people don't want to be abandoned again. Also, lots of service workers died. Please attach that comment to any worker shortage story. — Eric Rivera (@ericriveracooks) May 6, 2021

Not the Onion: Politico just published a book-length puff piece on Peter Doocy that treats the reality that Fox News is a PR arm of the Republican Party as a “both sides” debate https://t.co/FFfv1xoE6G — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2021

Newly declassified info shows that Taliban-linked criminals worked closely with Unit 29155, Russia's notorious assassination squad, a finding that bolstered claims Russia was providing bounties for attacks on US troops w/ @charlie_savage & @EricSchmittNYT https://t.co/eF1oc5jC0C — Michael Schwirtz (@mschwirtz) May 7, 2021

Center City offices are largely still empty. If we totally re-open indoor dining and bars, some places would do fine, many would not. This is going to take time, vaccinations, and lower case numbers. Spend $ to get shots in arms.https://t.co/sOKgbETCPz — Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg (@Dan_UA) May 7, 2021

"The effort has no official standing and will not change the state’s vote, whatever it finds. But it has become so troubled that the Department of Justice also expressed concerns this week in a letter saying that it might violate federal laws." https://t.co/jvKJqtSU11 — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) May 7, 2021

The idea here is that rather than paying more in wages, they want to starve people into working for next to nothing. https://t.co/BWJapRmSVo — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 7, 2021

This was the scene at the White House four years ago today, when news of the House vote to repeal Obamacare came through.



As one person on Twitter put it: Like the Bin Laden raid photo but instead everyone's grandma got killed. pic.twitter.com/I5SmJDox4a — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) May 7, 2021

Derek Chauvin, 3 ex-cops indicted for violating George Floyd's civil rights https://t.co/KpXOohvzbl pic.twitter.com/gF0IVTWGRA — New York Post (@nypost) May 7, 2021

“How does someone go from medical school to Stanford Law School to an FBI wanted poster?” Read @smencimer's profile of Capitol rioter Dr. Simone Gold https://t.co/DrZu4XZBL0 — Pema Levy (@pemalevy) May 6, 2021

LATEST: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces she will not seek reelection: "In the same way that it was very clear to me almost five years ago that I should run for mayor of Atlanta, it is abundantly clear to me today that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else." pic.twitter.com/GBeX1lHelF — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 7, 2021

Today's #JobsReport underscores what we've been shouting all year.



📢Women cannot return to work without child care, paid leave, safe workplaces, & reopened schools.



➡️Labor force gains in April were entirely by men.

➡️165,000 women, age 20+, left the labor force last month. — CAPWomen (@CAPWomen) May 7, 2021

“I joked today that I don’t care if it’s President Trump, President Biden, or President Kanye West. If they...can help us, I will be there to break bread with them.”



A Republican mayor said he met with Biden because his city needs infrastructure funds. https://t.co/Um8loRnFFl — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 7, 2021

Another new COVID-19 variant is confirmed to be in Colorado, and unfortunately yesterday's numbers burst the bubble that hospitalizations might be starting to turn down. Thread:https://t.co/TdbKnCkMk0 — Meg Wingerter (@MegWingerter) May 7, 2021

SO WHEN WILL THE EXPERTS ADMIT THAT THE PROBLEM ISN’T UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS OR PEOPLE REFUSING TO WORK IN RESTAURANTS? https://t.co/GCfb1vPHq5 — NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) May 7, 2021

Melinda Gates’ friends & “people familiar w/ the matter“ talked to the Daily Beast a/b Bill Gates’ relationship w/ Jeffrey Epstein. Why now? It’s a sign of getting ahead of something ugly that’s coming. He also said he didn’t go to Palm Beach w/ JE when flight records show he did — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) May 7, 2021

NEW: CREW is suing for records on Steven Mnuchin’s quiet lifting of sanctions on Israeli billionaire Daniel Gertler in the final days of the Trump administration.



We need to know if the decision was tied to Mnuchin’s business plans. https://t.co/8FyLT5kVva — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 7, 2021

It is easy to make this about Trump, but ultimately it’s not, it’s really about how a group of people respond to what they view as threats to their historical power, Trump is simply the vehicle for rising white nationalism which the media calls “populism” https://t.co/ggPUWTe1RR — Cornell Belcher (@cornellbelcher) May 7, 2021



DEPT. OF 'LET'S PRETEND ALL THE REPUBLICANS HAVE BEEN RAPTURED'

Because you needed a monkie eating strawberries 🍓🍓🍓 pic.twitter.com/2jE6aPGFwE — The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@FeelGoodPage11) May 6, 2021

This is D'Corey Johnson.



He's 9.



At his school in Kentucky, they normally play a recording of the national anthem. One day, he asked if he could sing it live instead.



This is what happened.



It's everything we need right now.pic.twitter.com/gwavw7KdDG — Goodable (@Goodable) May 5, 2021

Omg the library just reopened & people lined up and were so excited and the library staff gave an ovation when they walked through the door.



Just loving human beings so much right now.



SOUND ON!



🥲🥲🥲@SFPublicLibrary pic.twitter.com/DFBPY8zhMU — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) May 3, 2021

I’m gonna ask you a feeeeewewwww more times pic.twitter.com/ieCtsIYSLK — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) May 5, 2021

A Border Collie named Houston in Russia has become a social media star performing unusual tricks pic.twitter.com/3m2uBQWjtw — Reuters (@Reuters) May 7, 2021

how sweet are they pic.twitter.com/kabZn9ILl2 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 2, 2021

a kid, his dog and a ball

(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/5kMbKmEDtO — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) May 7, 2021

Meet Joy, a resident of Minneapolis! 👋The WCK team met her while delivering meals to native elders with our Covid response. Joy not only receives meals herself, but helps spread the word for her neighbors. She told us she loves @Yazzie_TheChef’s soups & how healthy they are! pic.twitter.com/OD7f8UnhPp — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) May 7, 2021

It would appear I have fucked up. pic.twitter.com/pLeGacil8y — David Hughes (@david8hughes) May 7, 2021

The monkeys have taken over a resort in Mahabaleshwar, India during lockdown... pic.twitter.com/8Gd4J3mNbN — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 7, 2021

The pandemic's not over and new variants are popping up, so don't slack off now! Wear your masks!

And happy Mother's Day to everyone who's ever mothered someone else....