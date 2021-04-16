Friday News Dump: Fox Is Still Trying To Kill Their Viewers, And Other News

Tucker Carlson keeps tilting his head to one side like a curious puppy and insisting, "I'm just asking questions."

Fox keeps trying to kill its viewers—and the rest of us. The more unvaccinated people there are, the higher the odds there will be more variants. The more variants there are, the higher the odds one (or more) could defeat the vaccines. https://t.co/GDo3u840UP — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) April 16, 2021

Because I engage daily with the GOP base, I'm constantly asked about the base. Here's what I say: The #1 rated host on Fox News defends white supremacy, defends insurrectionists, and attacks the vaccines. Tucker’s audience IS the GOP base. And they love him and agree with him. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 16, 2021

Fox News ripped for ‘dangerous propaganda’ as Tucker Carlson undermines vaccines

https://t.co/Ll1hEokRWn — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 16, 2021

Tucker Carlson spent several months inculcating doubt in his audience over vaccines he now says he “never for a minute doubted,” and it worked. https://t.co/fipSfRDIkg https://t.co/lpwojzvDui — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 15, 2021

GOP megadonors looking beyond Trump for 2024 — and they have a favorite https://t.co/RYQ7Qf3tPd — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 16, 2021



How one sentence (and $5 billion) could reshape America's approach to gun violence https://t.co/bv7EC3QROO via @nbcnews — Pat Fuller MA BsEd. #EmbraceHope #WearAMask #BLM (@bannerite) April 16, 2021

If you read one thing about Adam Toledo, let if be what his mother wrote about her child. pic.twitter.com/HEdgkL1jrl — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 16, 2021

This 61-year-old man assaulted a Minnesota hardware store employee and hit an officer with a hammer after a mask-related dispute. He then led police on a chase and trapped an officer in his car window and drove off as he hung onto the car.



The suspect was ... *arrested.* https://t.co/HRuRB5vdtW — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 15, 2021

.@POTUS is taking steps to hold Russia accountable for hacking into our systems.

It's also a good time for @POTUS to release Veteran Reality Leigh Winner from prison. #FreeRealityWinner https://t.co/Pcrax37gkl — Billie J. Winner-Davis (@bjwinnerdavis) April 15, 2021

Our reverse coattails research is both obvious and intuitive — even the GOP strategists the NYT talked to were like “no duh, we’ve been doing that for years” — and yet! funding this local work is so so so so hard!! https://t.co/SdX0yEw9qQ — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) April 16, 2021

Businessman charged with foreign lobbying crimes paid for secret Trump White House mission to Qatar https://t.co/A9TKPRUI7F — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) April 16, 2021

Here are some answers to common questions about COVID-19 vaccine cards, including what happens if it is lost or damaged.​ https://t.co/yZza2JSN6g — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) April 16, 2021

BREAKING: Senator Cotton promises to obstruct every single US Attorney nominee from "any state represented by a Democrat on the Judiciary Committee." US Attorneys prosecute terrorists & human traffickers—Cotton wants to obstruct them from protecting our communities & our nation. pic.twitter.com/2IX79FsKnW — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) April 15, 2021

Allowing the disease to run rampant leads to the emergence of deadly new variants. https://t.co/Ow2DNf82LZ via @sciam — Carmen A. Medina (@milouness) April 16, 2021

Very very much this. Lawns are a resource-sucking pollinator-starving fever dream reenactment of 18th-c colonialist consumption. Rip them out. Put in gardens and groundcovers and food. Plant some trees. https://t.co/ktbkpZsrcq — Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) April 14, 2021

She stopped a white officer from applying a chokehold to a Black man 15 years ago and was fired for it. Today, a court said that she did the right thing. https://t.co/wCtMebvkRZ — Jonah Bromwich (@Jonesieman) April 14, 2021

A member of our well regulated militia leaves two boys, 9 and 11, in a car with a loaded gun in a @Walmart parking lot while she shops. The 9 year old shoots and kills the 11 year old. https://t.co/DNqcteURb6 — WellRegulatedMilitia (@Well_Regulated_) April 12, 2021

12 weeks training to become a Deputy Sheriff in Arkansas.



2 years of training to become a chef.

Sure, we have our priorities all in order. :( — Tina Morphis #KHive #Humanist #ForthePeople (@TinaMorphis) April 16, 2021

The Delaware Medical Reserve Corps is a group of about 3,600 medical and non-medical volunteers whose efforts are a key reason why the First State can inoculate thousands of people at a single location in one day.https://t.co/jMmNXpAlZG — WHYY News (@WHYYNews) April 16, 2021

President Biden wants to pay for his massive infrastructure plan with increases to the corporate tax rate.



Most US adults support the tax hike, while most corporate leaders believe it would derail economic recovery. @ChristineRomans reports.https://t.co/Jikhf2Co5g pic.twitter.com/eBqJjSiglK — New Day (@NewDay) April 16, 2021

US police and public officials donated to Kyle Rittenhouse, data breach reveals https://t.co/td48bbRlmz — Túpac Amaru II (@jwillia2) April 16, 2021

A cybersecurity expert who promoted claims of fraud in the 2020 election is leading the GOP-backed recount of millions of ballots in Arizona https://t.co/Y2eYKgwXNI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 16, 2021

Police across U.S. respond to Derek Chauvin trial: "Our American way of policing is on trial." https://t.co/ACE65zhKYQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 16, 2021

Good Morning! The NRA is still a terrorist organization! pic.twitter.com/w5fKmJqUAo — MadDogPAC (@maddogpac) April 16, 2021

As far as I know, it's @aijenpoo who first raised the idea that since care is necessary for people to do their other jobs, we need an "infrastructure of care." Rosie Could Be a Riveter Only Because of a Care Economy. Where Is Ours? https://t.co/BDWG728QmZ — Anne-Marie Slaughter (@SlaughterAM) April 16, 2021

COVID-19 Deniers Event Leaves Host Dead, 12 Infected https://t.co/em8CBtl0UI — Whit Stillman (@WhitStillman) April 16, 2021

A top 2016 Trump Campaign official said yday that they had passed "internal" polling to a Russian asset, which the Mueller Report reported, but I think the confirmation from the campaign is new. The govt now says the asset fed it to Russia's intel. https://t.co/AeVulyjN34 — GovTrack.🇺🇸 (@govtrack) April 16, 2021

President Biden Announces His Intent to Nominate Nine Career Members of the Senior Foreign Service as Ambassadors - https://t.co/ebfRGeNMge https://t.co/1pdpPNOIlR via @GoogleNews — Moomjy Neiman (@MoomjyN) April 16, 2021

Overnight, #GOESEast has been watching thunderstorms forming along the Central Gulf, a late season winter storm affecting the Central Rockies into the High Plains, and a coastal storm bringing wintry conditions and gusty winds to parts of the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/Tq4BCQNrXv — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) April 16, 2021

The @EPA has approved a previously banned pesticide for use in #Florida. Now some groups are suing. https://t.co/sHP24YiigY via @KarlStartsWithK — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) April 16, 2021

In an apparent effort to secure votes for his party in India’s upcoming state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed at least 50 million Hindus to take part in a religious festival that has turned into a COVID-19 superspreader event https://t.co/cfPcLVUzWY — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 16, 2021



DEPT. OF 'REPUBLICANS STILL MAKE ME ANXIOUS, LET'S LOOK AT SOME NICE STUFF'

Freddie Freeman hit a home run for the Brave’s and a father and son in Phillies gear retrieved it.



Then the son turned right around around and gave the ball to a young Brave’s fan.



Sports. Humanity...pic.twitter.com/moRCHPkNmn — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 10, 2021

Story of the night ❤️



DiDi Richards became temporarily paralyzed on October 24, 2020. She battled back, and was drafted 17th overall in tonight’s WNBA Draft 🙏@Deauzya (via @BaylorWBB) pic.twitter.com/T4kEauDUK1 — Overtime (@overtime) April 16, 2021

I Flew! Did you see me? pic.twitter.com/I3zuEYZwoi — Ret Reaper (@RetReaper) April 12, 2021

She’s 6-years old. And her name is Paige Tobin... pic.twitter.com/CF2dwyeRbA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 11, 2021

NEW ADDITION: A Dutch zoo welcomed a baby rhinoceros—estimated to weigh about 120 pounds—born on Easter morning. https://t.co/pA6nEKzOXP pic.twitter.com/vlwjRyhsOa — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2021

Lasagna is training for his boxing match. pic.twitter.com/7EIhCsBgzP — Oliveru (@OliveruBru) April 4, 2021

Just a monkey and cat being best buds pic.twitter.com/0MF788yg3g — Primates (@PrimatesDaily) April 10, 2021

This kind of thing has to stop. https://t.co/XyTfdknlwO — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) April 16, 2021

This baby chimp was born with broken ribs, had pneumonia, and was abandoned by his own mother.



A human couple raised him and showed him love.



Today — this is how he reacts whenever he sees them.



♥♥ pic.twitter.com/etSwIg2BEd — Goodable (@Goodable) April 14, 2021

It's the weekend! Be careful, mask up, wash your hands, and have a nice, relaxing time.

Here's one of my favorite videos, with Philly boy Ray Benson and Asleep At The Wheel: