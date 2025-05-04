'Such A Dishonest Interview': Trump Gripes As NBC Host Points Out Rising Prices

President Donald Trump complained that NBC host Kristen Welker was conducting a "dishonest interview" after she informed him prices were going up in the wake of his tariffs.

During an interview aired on Sunday, Welker noted that Trump recently admitted that the cost of toys could increase.

"Well, prices are already going up on some popular items," Welker explained.

"This is such a dishonest interview already," Trump said. "Prices are down on groceries. Prices are down for oil. Prices are down for all energy. Prices are down at tremendous numbers for gasoline."

"I mean, these are actual examples," Welker replied. "So you're saying the prices that are going down, some prices are going up, tires, strollers, some clothing, in the wake of your tariffs."

Trump called increasing prices "peanuts."

"But sir, you campaigned on a promise to bring prices down on day one," Welker pointed out.

"Well, I don't know, when you say strollers are going up, what kind of a thing?" he griped. "I'm saying that gasoline is going down. Gasoline is thousands of times more important than a stroller someplace."