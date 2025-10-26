Scott Bessent's Head Gets Painfully Lodged Up Trump's A** In Interview

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked on Sunday by Kristen Welker on Meet the Press about Trump's increased tariffs on Canada because of a TV ad he didn’t like. The president doesn't have legal authority to hike tariffs on another country because an ad hurt his feelings, but here we are. It's 2025, and the Constitution gets shit on daily by this president.

"This week, President Trump abruptly broke off trade talks with Canada and put another 10% tariff on Canada in response to an ad that the government of Ontario ran," Welker said. "It features former President Ronald Reagan. Why is the president setting trade policy based on a television ad he doesn't like?"

"Well, Kristen, let's think about this," Bessent said. "This is a kind of propaganda against U.S. citizens. You know, it's psyops."



Fact check: The ad correctly quotes Ronald Reagan giving a speech, in his own voice.

"Why would the government of Ontario, I'm told that they have spent or were planning to spend up to $75 million on these ads to come across the U.S. border," he continued. "So what was the purpose of that other than to sway public opinion? And you know, it's some kind of propaganda that the premier of Ontario unilaterally launched."

"Will the 10% tariff apply to all Canadian goods, Mr. Secretary?" Welker asked.

"Kristen, I've been traveling since this unfortunate event happened," Bessent replied. "I know that the ad's been taken down. So you know, we'll have to see. But I just think it was terrible, terrible judgment by this premier, you know, who has a bit of a reputation for being a hothead."

That's just embarrassing. The ad accurately quotes Reagan, with Reagan's voice, and Trump has been lying, claiming the audio Canada used of Reagan's voice is AI. Next, Bessent, a gazillionaire, will claim that he's just a poor soybean farmer. Oh, wait, he did!

Welker: Why is the President setting trade policy based on a television ad he doesn't like?



