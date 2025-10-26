Scott Bessent's Head Gets Painfully Lodged Up Trump's A** In Interview

He might need surgery for that.
By Conover KennardOctober 26, 2025

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked on Sunday by Kristen Welker on Meet the Press about Trump's increased tariffs on Canada because of a TV ad he didn’t like. The president doesn't have legal authority to hike tariffs on another country because an ad hurt his feelings, but here we are. It's 2025, and the Constitution gets shit on daily by this president.

"This week, President Trump abruptly broke off trade talks with Canada and put another 10% tariff on Canada in response to an ad that the government of Ontario ran," Welker said. "It features former President Ronald Reagan. Why is the president setting trade policy based on a television ad he doesn't like?"

"Well, Kristen, let's think about this," Bessent said. "This is a kind of propaganda against U.S. citizens. You know, it's psyops."

Fact check: The ad correctly quotes Ronald Reagan giving a speech, in his own voice.

"Why would the government of Ontario, I'm told that they have spent or were planning to spend up to $75 million on these ads to come across the U.S. border," he continued. "So what was the purpose of that other than to sway public opinion? And you know, it's some kind of propaganda that the premier of Ontario unilaterally launched."

"Will the 10% tariff apply to all Canadian goods, Mr. Secretary?" Welker asked.

"Kristen, I've been traveling since this unfortunate event happened," Bessent replied. "I know that the ad's been taken down. So you know, we'll have to see. But I just think it was terrible, terrible judgment by this premier, you know, who has a bit of a reputation for being a hothead."

That's just embarrassing. The ad accurately quotes Reagan, with Reagan's voice, and Trump has been lying, claiming the audio Canada used of Reagan's voice is AI. Next, Bessent, a gazillionaire, will claim that he's just a poor soybean farmer. Oh, wait, he did!

Here's the full video of Saint Ronnie decrying tariffs. Not AI.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon