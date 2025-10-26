Trump Accuses Canada Of 'Cheating On A Commercial' That Accurately Quotes Reagan

Reality: The government of Ontario, Canada, recently launched an extensive ad campaign against Trump’s tariff tantrums, which includes a minute-long ad featuring only Ronald Reagan’s voice that runs during World Series games. Canada used audio from a recording that dates back to the 80s.

Not reality: Donald J. Trump lied and told reporters that "Ronald Reagan loved tariffs." Now, I don't know who is telling Trump that Reagan loved tariffs, but someone in his inner circle is feeding him bullshit to promote his agenda. An agenda, by the way, that is crippling the economy. Trump's tariffs are raising consumer prices, stifling business investment, and reducing economic growth. Individual households are now paying thousands of dollars more annually. Or he's simply lying to the American people again.

"I don't know," Trump said. "They cheated on a commercial. Ronald Reagan loved tariffs, and they said he didn't."

"And I guess it was AI or something," he falsely said. "They cheated badly. Canada got caught cheating on a commercial. Can you believe it?"

No, we cannot believe it. AI didn't exist in the 80s. And, weirdly, Trump posted an AI slop video depicting himself as a king shitting on seven million Americans, and yet, he's calling reality "AI or something." Trump's mental decline has been on display daily.

Here's the ad:

It's official: Ontario's new advertising campaign in the U.S. has launched.



Using every tool we have, we'll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.



Watch our new ad. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 16, 2025

And this has been on YouTube for eight years: