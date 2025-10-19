Trump Finally Responds To 'No Kings' Protests, Takes A Giant Sh*t All Over America

What a terribly flawed individual.
By Conover KennardOctober 19, 2025

Americans peacefully attended 2,700 No Kings rallies held across the country on Saturday over Donald Trump’s authoritarian agenda. Approximately 7 million people proudly showed up for Saturday’s protests, including veterans, mothers, fathers, students, and grandparents. Most of us assumed that Trump would hate-watch the event while hurling ketchup at the walls. While that might have happened, he also posted an AI video depicting himself as a king, complete with a crown on his head in a military-style jet dumping a vast amount of shit all over "No Kings" protesters, and the cities where they gathered.

The video, though, accurately depicted his presidency and confirmed why the protests were held. He's been taking a shit on this country for years. Republicans need to be hammered with questions over this video on the Sunday shows and beyond. Republicans were wrong. It wasn't a "hate America" rally. There was so much love for our country out there yesterday.

This is what it looks like when you hate America:

Trump posts AI video showing him literally dumping shit on America

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-19T02:36:49.465Z

The internet had thoughts.

He created the absolute best metaphor for his presidency.

Danny Schnitzlein (@dschnitz.bsky.social) 2025-10-19T12:46:42.220Z

Trump is a deeply, deeply sick man.

Phil Plait (@philplait.bsky.social) 2025-10-19T12:45:06.235Z

The president of the United States! 🤦‍♂️

2BRing2 (@2bring2.bsky.social) 2025-10-19T12:43:35.147Z

Trump hates America.

Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) 2025-10-19T13:43:42.585Z

At least he was accurate for once.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon