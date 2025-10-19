Trump Finally Responds To 'No Kings' Protests, Takes A Giant Sh*t All Over America

Americans peacefully attended 2,700 No Kings rallies held across the country on Saturday over Donald Trump’s authoritarian agenda. Approximately 7 million people proudly showed up for Saturday’s protests, including veterans, mothers, fathers, students, and grandparents. Most of us assumed that Trump would hate-watch the event while hurling ketchup at the walls. While that might have happened, he also posted an AI video depicting himself as a king, complete with a crown on his head in a military-style jet dumping a vast amount of shit all over "No Kings" protesters, and the cities where they gathered.

The video, though, accurately depicted his presidency and confirmed why the protests were held. He's been taking a shit on this country for years. Republicans need to be hammered with questions over this video on the Sunday shows and beyond. Republicans were wrong. It wasn't a "hate America" rally. There was so much love for our country out there yesterday.

This is what it looks like when you hate America:

Trump posts AI video showing him literally dumping shit on America — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-19T02:36:49.465Z

The internet had thoughts.

He created the absolute best metaphor for his presidency. — Danny Schnitzlein (@dschnitz.bsky.social) 2025-10-19T12:46:42.220Z

Trump is a deeply, deeply sick man. — Phil Plait (@philplait.bsky.social) 2025-10-19T12:45:06.235Z

The president of the United States! 🤦‍♂️ — 2BRing2 (@2bring2.bsky.social) 2025-10-19T12:43:35.147Z

Rando person with vaguely lefty politics posts one lightly insulting thing toward conservative Americans and it becomes a national scandal.



President of the United States uses taxpayers money to generate a video of himself literally shitting on his constituents and… what? https://t.co/N8rmNnwZ2Y — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) October 19, 2025

I’m sorry but there is just something deeply wrong with your brain if you like this guy.



it really is as simple as that. he is just the epitome of pure trashiness https://t.co/YISnqAioin — sam (@sam_d_1995) October 19, 2025

But seriously why would the President post an image on the Internet of airdropping feces on American cities? https://t.co/HFrJIFZaCg — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 19, 2025

At least he was accurate for once.