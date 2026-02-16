John Fetterman Lost The Plot: DHS Funding Fight Is To Force ICE Concessions

Sen. John Fetterman seems clueless on why his own party is refusing to fund DHS, causing the partial shutdown of the government..

The Democratic Party is leading the charge, refusing to fund DHS unless ICE makes drastic changes. Those changes include requirements agents unmask, wear body cams and get judicial warrants, not administrative ones.

The Pennsylvania Senator went on Fox News Friday to bash his own party since he was the lone Democrat to vote to fund the DHS.

Trump mouthpiece Kayleigh McEnany gleefully egged Fetterman on so he could do just that.

"You were the lone vote to fund DHS. We know ICE is already funded," McEnany said. "Not a single other Democrat voted to fund TSA."

"What's your message to all of your colleagues?" she asked.

FETTERMAN: Well, my it's just like, hey, I stand with all the 270,000 government workers that are not going to get paid again, again, this is the second time.



We, every Democrat know that shutting DHS down will not have no impact on ICE. Even the director confirmed to my face in a hearing just this week saying it has no impact because they already were funded with the big beautiful bill that I did not vote for that. But what I will say that's now why are all the Democrats going to shut down our entire DHS, where FEMA and the Coast Guard and our cybersecurity agency, when we all know that it has no impact on ICE or the kinds of changes that we all we want to reform ICE.

Those paying attention understand that ICE is funded, but the Democratic Party is trying to force DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE leadership to make significant changes in their behavior.

The only way to get concessions is to use a firm hand. Acting like actual congressional members engaged in negotiations between parties is fruitless with the Trump administration.

ICE has been out of control, committing murder and acting like the Gestapo for far too long. Stephen Miller's power has gone to his Goebbels - like noggin.

This funding fight is the only way to get results.

At least Fetterman did not vote for the Big Ugly Bill, that guts healthcare in service of tax cuts to the very wealthy, but going on Fox News to try and undermine Democratic leadership and its ability to negotiate to force concessions from the Trump administration is moronic.

Thanks for being a useful idiot.