AOC Savages John Fetterman Over Criticism Of L.A. Protests

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke to CNN's Manu Raju on Capitol Hill. AOC was asked about Sen. John Fetterman's criticism of the Democratic Party over the protests in Los Angeles. Fetterman said, "My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement," even though that's not the whole picture.

A few protesters got out of hand in a city populated by 3.821 million residents, but you don't send in the Marines. ICE was formed in 2003 primarily as a response to the September 11th terrorist attacks. Still, the agency has gone lawless as it disappears people from American streets, then many of those individuals are deported without due process.

AOC set the record straight on ICE, saying, "I think we should absolutely condemn the violence of ripping apart families." She noted that ICE has been "going into elementary schools, and churches, and raiding workplaces."

She called out ICE's "illegal activity and the fact that they're also rounding up U.S. citizens and also documented people who are here legally, with no regard for the court system."

"I think that if Senator Fetterman or anybody else is concerned with law and order, we should be looking at one of the most lawbreaking agencies and administrations that we've seen in the United States," she continued.

"We also have a convicted felon in the White House as well, so that's my primary concern," she said, adding that "the president of the United States is mobilizing the National Guard against a governor's will."

John Fetterman played footsie with Steve Bannon at a MAGA restaurant in Washington, DC, while AOC is keeping it real while not hanging out with fascists.