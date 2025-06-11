AOC Savages John Fetterman Over Criticism Of L.A. Protests

She always keeps it real.
By Conover KennardJune 11, 2025

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke to CNN's Manu Raju on Capitol Hill. AOC was asked about Sen. John Fetterman's criticism of the Democratic Party over the protests in Los Angeles. Fetterman said, "My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement," even though that's not the whole picture.

A few protesters got out of hand in a city populated by 3.821 million residents, but you don't send in the Marines. ICE was formed in 2003 primarily as a response to the September 11th terrorist attacks. Still, the agency has gone lawless as it disappears people from American streets, then many of those individuals are deported without due process.

AOC set the record straight on ICE, saying, "I think we should absolutely condemn the violence of ripping apart families." She noted that ICE has been "going into elementary schools, and churches, and raiding workplaces."

She called out ICE's "illegal activity and the fact that they're also rounding up U.S. citizens and also documented people who are here legally, with no regard for the court system."

"I think that if Senator Fetterman or anybody else is concerned with law and order, we should be looking at one of the most lawbreaking agencies and administrations that we've seen in the United States," she continued.

"We also have a convicted felon in the White House as well, so that's my primary concern," she said, adding that "the president of the United States is mobilizing the National Guard against a governor's will."

John Fetterman played footsie with Steve Bannon at a MAGA restaurant in Washington, DC, while AOC is keeping it real while not hanging out with fascists.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon