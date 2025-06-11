Fetterman Seen Hanging Out With Steve Bannon At DC MAGA Restaurant

Someone should do a wellness check on Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman. It's been a long time coming. Fetterman seemed to be just what Democrats needed at first: a leader, but now he's putty in MAGA's hands as he garners applause from Trump fans on Truth Social, of all places. And on another shithole site, Xitter, Fetterman once again crticized Democrats.

"I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that," he said of the protests in L.A. "This is anarchy and true chaos."

"My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement," he added without mentioning Trump, who instigated the protests because the president needs a Reichstag Fire.

According to Politico's Playbook, Fetterman was spotted dining in D.C.’s top Capitol Hill MAGA hangout, Butterworth’s, on Monday evening. He was joined by Breitbart’s Matt Boyle, and for at least 20 minutes, the Pennsylvania Democrat was hanging out with Steve Bannon.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t have anything,” Fetterman said when asked about the dinner, while not denying the report.

The Hill reports that a Fetterman spokesman said, “The run-in with Bannon was inadvertent and impromptu.”

Butterworth's is an upscale restaurant that caters to the MAGA crowd, and some people refer to it as "Steve Bannon's restaurant." In January, Fetterman dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

The threat to America comes from the White House and its cabal of conspirators, and John Fetterman is breaking bread with them. At the same time, the Marines are deployed to L.A. and tanks are rolling down the streets of Washington, D.C. at this very moment, so that Trump can have his Big Boy parade on his birthday. But sure, it's the Democrats' fault. And it's somehow going to be our fault that he's hanging out with fascists.