Two More Staffers Join Exodus At John Fetterman's Office

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has gone astray, refusing to fight for what's right, and instead, he appeared to be playing footsie with President Trump. We've been very concerned about him. Well, his staffers have been jumping ship.

NBC News reports:

Two of Sen. John Fetterman’s longest-serving staff members are leaving his team as the senator takes a more open approach to President Donald Trump than many of his Democratic colleagues are.

Charlie Hills, Fetterman’s communications director, and Tré Easton, his legislative director, are set to soon depart the Pennsylvania Democrat’s office.

Both men worked on Fetterman’s 2022 campaign and have been with him during his two-year Senate career.

“Working for John afforded me the opportunity to build a diligent policy team from scratch,” Easton said in a statement to NBC News. “Together we created a legislative body of work that I think is a blueprint for how Democrats should be governing when they have power. I’ll forever be grateful.”

The departures come one month after Carrie Adams left as Fetterman's communications director. She had garnered attention when she was quoted in a Free Press article disagreeing with the senator on Israel and the war in Gaza. That followed Fetterman losing three of his top communications staffers last March, before his chief-of-staff, Adam Jentleson, stepped down.