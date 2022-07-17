Stephanie Ruhle Applauds Fetterman's Online Team

MSNBC host and Jersey Girl Stephanie Ruhle had nothing but praise for the daily trolling job that US Senate candidate John Fetterman is doing on his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman responded to the media interest as you'd expect.

We like to have fun here 😎 https://t.co/NGVPmDgS0U — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 15, 2022