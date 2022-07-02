Dr Oz Really Hates John Fetterman's New Ad

Fetterman mocked the Republican with a campaign ad in the style of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” as Mehmet Oz owns nine homes around the world.
By Ed ScarceJuly 2, 2022

John Fetterman's ad contained a simple truth that might be enough to see him win the senate seat in Pennsylvania, namely, as he says in the ad, "As a general rule of thumb, celebrity TV doctors with over $100 million in asset$ + several properties NOT IN PA don’t usually fight for working people.” If there's one thing that people in Pennsylvania don't like it's a phony, and Mehmet Oz is as phony as it gets.

Source: The Wrap

Mehmet Oz’s Democratic opponent in the Pennsylvania race for a U.S. Senate seat released a campaign ad in the style of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” Thursday morning, mocking the Republican doctor/talk show host’s primary win.

“‘Hey People Magazine, welcome to my crib(s)’ – Dr. Oz, literally,” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman captioned his campaign video on Twitter. "As a general rule of thumb, celebrity TV doctors with over $100 million in asset$ + several properties NOT IN PA don’t usually fight for working people.”

The video overlays the title sequence and catchy music of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” with a People Magazine clip in which Oz and his wife show off their lavish home in New Jersey — which Oz says had been previously purchased by King George II. Noting their additional eight properties, including a new purchase in Pennsylvania, the video intercuts clips of Oz kissing his Hollywood star with his various homes.

The ad closes by saying “And he finally bought a NEW house in Pennsylvania” and ends with an image of Fetterman’s campaign slogan, “Every county. Every vote.”

To which Mehmet Oz replied with his usual tired mantra of "but he's a socialist!" His one retort against Fetterman.

Twitter was not convinced by the multi-millionaire with the mansion in New Jersey, yet running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and let him know it.

Discussion

