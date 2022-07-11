John Fetterman Flies Banner: 'Hey Dr. Oz, Welcome Home To NJ!'

U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman sent an airplane over the beaches of the South Jersey shore to troll his Republican opponent.
By Ed ScarceJuly 11, 2022

Some more clever trolling by Democrat John Fetterman of his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz. Though Oz claims to live in Pennsylvania now, his main residence among nine homes is in New Jersey. Despite that, Oz believes he should be the U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.

Source: Pittsburgh Post=Gazette

A TV advertisement and an airplane.

That’s what U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will launch this weekend in an attempt to contrast his Pennsylvania roots — born and raised — with Republican Mehmet Oz’s longtime residency in New Jersey, a central theme of the attacks against him for months.

Mr. Fetterman, facing Mr. Oz in one of the country’s most important federal races, will go up on the airwaves across Pennsylvania this weekend with an advertisement that calls the Republican nominee “Doc Hollywood,” and — flashing images of the candidate’s New Jersey mansion of a video of him kissing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — says he’s “not one of us.”

The Democrat will also send an airplane over the beaches of the South Jersey shore, carrying a banner that will read, “Hey Dr. Oz, Welcome Home To NJ! ❤ John."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue