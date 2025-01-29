It's Phil Donahue All Over Again

CNN's Jim Acosta quit CNN after they tried to tune him out and silence his Trump criticism by shifting his highly rated show on CNN to the graveyard shift where TV hosts go to die.

Acosta made the right choice, and he will land on his feet.

CNN's latest lunacy reminded me of when in 2003, MSNBC dumped the legendary Phil Donohue because he wasn't a cheerleader for Bush's ill-fated Iraq war plans.

We know how that catastrophe played out.

Being an alleged cable news network, having at least one host question and/or criticize a new administrator's actions is necessary.

News networks are responsible for maintaining critical voices that question those in power, regardless of political affiliation. CNN's apparent attempt to soften its coverage of Trump is totally misguided, but typical of the suits upstairs at every cable news outlet. Their production isn't "the news," it's making their shareholders happy. And the entirety of Trump's history suggests that appeasing him always, always fails. Even with programming changes designed to appeal to Trump supporters, such as giving more prominence to conservative commentators like Scott Jennings in prime time, CNN will never, EVER win favor with Trump, who needs an enemy like CNN in order to consolidate his power.

TL/DR: CNN is appeasing a narcissistic felon. It makes no sense on many levels. In the end, it doesn't matter if CNN promotes MAGA scumbag Scott Jennings to be their prime-time host at 8 PM EST, Trump will always smear CNN.

ALWAYS.

I'm sure the MAGA cult is laughing at CNN as I write this.