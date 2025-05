Press Watch: The Trump regime should be covered as a criminal enterprise, and Trump should get more pushback.

Constant Commoner: Donald Trump is terrible at everything he does.

The 19th: People in states with abortion bans are twice as likely to die during pregnancy.

The Roosevelt Institute: A series of 23 essays on restoring economic democracy.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.