The Rectification of Names: David Brooks shares your pain over the racism inherent in American society and will do anything—short of concerted action—to address it.

Balloon Juice: Apparently, any other sack of sh*t by the same name would smell as grotesque.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: This is the place for all of your Vernal Equinox questions.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: The Biden administration is erasing the loan debt of thousands of students defrauded by for-profit colleges.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"They came for the for-profits, and I didn't speak up...Nobody really spoke up like they should have.” (Rep. Virginia Foxx, (R-NC), February 6, 2013)

