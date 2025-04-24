Trump Spiritual Advisor: Women Should Submit To Men

Paula White, Trump's White House Faith Office, told Real America’s Voice that a wife must submit to their husband's decisions and agree to do whatever they decide.

Trump signed another executive order to 'bring religion back into America' and recreated the Faith Office initially brought into the White House by George W. Bush.

White, a televangelist, told her views about women to Steve Gruber, another religious fanatic who claims there's a migration back to churches by men.

This is the way for women in the MAGA evangelical base.

WHITE: Men are the fastest returning to church. GRUBER: She's saying there again, men? We need more fathers more husbands, more real men. WHITE: Absolutely, you know I just... I am -- they are becoming the bedrock, which is how God designed it. GRUBER: It has to be that way. But real men. Men, stand up and stand up for their wives, for their families, for their churches, for their communities. Steve, preach! You're preaching because God has an order. Now God in his Grace -- look, the head of my household is my husband, Jonathan King, period. And we have a loving amazing relationship, but if there's ever a time that a decision has to be made, and we don't agree on something, he's the head. It's not hard to submit. People were like, 'Well, how could you have pastored or how could you have done this and stuff by default because two men failed? And I was sent under spiritual authority to carry a load which is very hard because at heart, I'm an evangelist I'm an evangelist. I'm a Bible teacher.

The Daily Beast reports that White has been criticized by many MAGATs as "a heretic” for preaching the “prosperity theology,” which teaches that God rewards the truly faithful with material wealth and personal success."

She's also been divorced several times. I guess she only submits when she's televangelizing.

Another kook appointed to Trump's administration.

And churches of all denominations are in decline, especially for women.