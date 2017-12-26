Trump's 'Spiritual Advisor' Tells Fox And Friends What A Great Christian He Is

As my colleague Karoli said this morning, this is some straight-up Russian-style propaganda right here.

"Trump's long-time spiritual advisor" and Barbie-doll wannabe Paula White is a prosperity gospel (God and Jesus will make you rich, and if you're rich, it's God's blessing) "non-Denominational" pastor in the Orlando Florida area. She took time on Christmas Day to speak to Fox and Friends.

Because of course, she did!

Paula rode with the Trumps to the inaugural and gave one of the benedictions. And she's the connect to Jesus on the Trump Train:

White rode with the Trump family to the Republican Convention venue. When Eric Trump’s teleprompter stopped working during his speech, White prayed. White recounts that Eric said, “I thought I was going to have to wing 15 minutes to them all,” he said. “You prayed, and the prompter went back on.” When Paula White prays, it is often with a conquering military imagery denoted in the Bible. She has classified criticism of herself, from inside as well as outside Christianity, as attacks from Satan himself. This extends to her Trumps. After the Republican Convention, White said to TIME: “I probably [interceded] against any plot or plan or weapon of the enemy to interfere with the plan or the will of God.” The results of the election can be seen as a direct result of conquering the enemy and the fulfillment of the Divine’s plan in the mind of White and Trump. The similarities between Paula White and Trump don’t just stop at their beliefs and public declarations of personal victory over detractors. They have both been married three times and been the subject of infidelity rumors.

She and her current husband, "Journey" band member Jonathan Cain, have seven marriages between them, and her ministry has been the subject of both an IRS and US Senate investigation.

Not anymore, betcha. She's the supreme leader's personal pastor, after all!

This woman is a prosperity gospel charlatan. She is a con artist...just like Trump. People are such suckers. pic.twitter.com/nZBYR07zWk

Trump enables Neo-Nazis, supports pedophiles, and is an admitted sexual predator. Some kind of Christian, eh? — Mr. Jefferson's New Revolution (@mrtommyjeff) December 26, 2017

Two words, Paula. Religious Freedom.

Also, the Judeo-Christian ethic is not to despise and persecute anyone who isn't white and rich, which is exactly what Trump's doing and what you are endorsing. Jesus weeps. — Mary E. McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) December 26, 2017