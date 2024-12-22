Missing GOP Congresswoman Found Living In Assisted Living Facility

Carlos Turcios of the Dallas Express went looking for the missing congresswoman and was surprised by what he'd found. Not only had Granger's Washington and Dallas offices been closed since Thanksgiving (the only way you could reach anyone was by voicemail), but a tip led him to find that Granger was living in an assisted living facility and was suffering from dementia. That didn't seem to stop the pretense, as Granger's social media were still being updated regularly. I think her former staff will have to answer some big questions soon.

Kay Granger had been, up until April 2024, the Chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. She announced her retirement last year and stepped down from Appropriations in March.

A still sitting Texas Congresswoman has been missing votes in Washington because she's been living in a $4,000-a-month nursing home for the past six months. Kay Granger, 81, who was set to wind up a nearly 30-year career in the House in January, hasn't visited her office for the past six months. The current longest-serving GOP representative had not been on record voting for or against any matters since July. Carlos Turcios, a reporter for a local outlet, started to do some research by contacting her offices which never once responded to calls, going directly to voicemail. Granger's constituency office was also a complete ghost town upon a visit, with no signs of anyone working there. Eventually, one of Granger's constituents suggested to the Dallas Express that the Congresswoman was living in an assisted living facility. She was reportedly living at a care home that specializes in memory loss after she'd been 'found wandering, lost and confused' in her district. A visit to the Tradition-Clearfork in Fort Worth resulted in two employees confirming that Granger lives there.

🚨BREAKING: We got a tip from a Granger constituent who shared that the Congresswoman has been residing at a local memory care and assisted living home for some time. Why have the public and Ms. Granger’s constituents been left in the dark about her whereabouts and the nature of… pic.twitter.com/rUch6knVJb — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) December 20, 2024