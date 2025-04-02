Sen. Jim Banks Tells HHS Employee Who Lost Job ‘You Probably Deserved It’

Apparently, the coolest thing a Republican can do these days is act like a heartless bastard. That's the message that Sen. Jim Banks of Indiana wants to send anyway, as he's now put the video on his Twitter account, used the picture as his profile icon, and decried leftwing activists as clowns, and not simply a citizen upset with losing his job.

And, in a way, I don't even blame Jim Banks as he's always been a reactionary, rightwing ideologue. I blame the voters of Indiana for sending such an asshole to represent them in the U.S. Senate in the first place. He's not going there to represent their interests whatsoever and he just proved it.

Source: People

Republican Sen. Jim Banks told a former Health and Human Services employee that he “probably deserved” to lose his job in a viral video on Tuesday, April 1. The brief interaction between the U.S. senator from Indiana and Mack Schroeder was caught on video and shared by multiple outlets, including NBC News’ TikTok account. In the video, Schroeder, who does not appear on camera, follows and questions Banks as he is escorted to an elevator. “Hi, I was a worker at HHS. I was fired illegally on Feb. 14,” he said, referring to recent, mass layoffs and firings under the Trump administration. “There are many people who are not getting social service programs, especially people with disabilities. Are you gonna do anything to stop what’s happening?” “You probably deserved it," Banks said once inside the elevator. The former HHS employee and a woman standing near him seem taken aback by Banks' response, both audibly exhibiting surprise. “I deserved it?” Schroeder asked. “You probably deserved it," Banks repeated. “Wow,” the woman is heard saying. “That’s so rude and sad.” “Why did I deserve it?” Schroeder asked. The senator does not change his outlook, replying, “Because you seem like a clown.” He then smiled as the elevator doors closed.