Guess Who Jim Banks Says Is Worst President To Attack Free Press?

At the White House Monday, President Biden called Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch," which sent Republicans into a tizzy.

Later the president called the Fox White House troll/reporter to tell him it was nothing personal, which showed class and cleared the air.

Throughout the day Doocy made fun of himself. This morning on Fox and Friends, Brian Kilmeade actually said, "I think the fact that he called, the president called after, is a great sign, right?”

But not for cretins like Rep. Jim Banks, who was booted off the Jan. 6 Committee by Pelosi for being a shill for the insurrection. Speaking of stupid SOB's....

Liz Cheney also called out Banks for falsely claiming he is the ranking member of the January 6 committee.

"I would like to introduce for the record a number of letters the gentlemen from Indiana has been sending to federal agencies, dated September 16, 2021, for example, signing his name as the ranking member of the committee [that] he's just informed the House that he's not on."

The MAGA cultist actually tweeted this.

Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has?? — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 24, 2022

"Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??"

Truth and reality play no part in the minds of Banks and many of his House colleagues. It's all performance politics of the lowest kind.

The worst president to ever malign a free press in this country was and is Donald Trump.

Trump leaned in and said, "I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news. It’s fake, phony, fake.” “A few days ago I called the fake news ‘the enemy of the people,’ and they are," he went on. "They are the enemy of the people. Because they have no sources. They just make ’em up when there are none.”

Repeatedly Trump said if he could he would change the sham libel laws against media.

Trump growled, "On a separate front, we are going to take a strong look at our country's libel laws, so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts."

However, if Trump says something false or defamatory it doesn't count. Interesting that the "grab them by the pu**y" comments mattered once to Banks.

Trump harangued and threatened many members of the media constantly to gaslight his followers away from his immoral and criminal actions. Actions that resulted in two impeachments.

Donald singled out CNN and MSNBC cameras at his MAGA rallies. He would point directly at the cameras and egg on the crowd to boo.

Trump has been and continues to be the single biggest threat to a free press in this country.

Twitter had many responses to Banks, but we'll leave it to Vote Vets.