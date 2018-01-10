Trump Threatens Free Press: 'Libel Laws A Sham'

Earlier today, Trump has picked up his cause célèbre of attacking the U.S. free press by wishing away our libel laws.

Back in February of 2016, Trump began this insanity by attacking the NY Times and saying, "I think the media is among the most dishonest groups of people I've ever met."

"One of the things I'm going to do if I win -- I'm going to open up our libel laws...we can sue them and win lots of money."

During Sean Spicer's time as the press secretary, the Trump administration then tried to frighten the press again by having Sean go on television and threaten to push for some kind of legislation (constitutional amendment) to be able to sue the press.

All strong-arm dictators of every banana republic to fascist regimes attack the press this way.

Trump must be feeling very insecure these days to pick up the mantle of this moronic fight today.

Trump growled, "On a separate front, we are going to take a strong look at our country's libel laws, so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts."

Trump better check his own inflammatory comments against his rivals first.

He continued, "If somebody says something that's totally false and knowingly false, that the person that has been abused, defamed, libeled, will have meaningful recourse. Our current libel laws are a sham and a disgrace and do not represent American values or American fairness, so we're going to take a strong look at that. We want fairness."

When Trump says fairness, he means coverage he gets from Fox and Friends.

"You can't say things that are false, knowingly false, and be able to smile as money pours into your bank account. We're going to take a very, very strong look at that," Trump said.

With Trump's reasoning, his Chief of Staff John Kelly could have been sued to the teeth by Rep. Wilson for his vicious lies against her after she recounted Trump's inhumanity to the wife of one of our fallen soldiers.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Ed. Note:

Donald Trump best be careful what he wishes for. If his desires came to pass, he and his heirs would be paying former President Barack Obama their entire fortune for his birtherism. But they won't, and he should be grateful about that, grow up, and stop whining. - Karoli