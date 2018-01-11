Kellyanne Conway: Trump Wants To Change Libel Laws Because 'People Are Lying'

I've been recovering from a terrible sinus infection since I got back from New York for the holidays, and I wasn't going to subject myself to this, but our readers must always come first!

So yeah, I did view some of Kellyanne Conway's manic and off-the-wall interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo last night.

Trump's advisor spewed so much nonsense in a short amount of time, I wondered if she was trying to surpass the "two thousand lying mark" quicker than her boss.

She actually told the CNN host that nobody in the Trump administration talks about Hillary Clinton. “Hey, Chris, nobody talks about Hillary Clinton,”

she said.

She receives like, super duper quadruple lying bonus points on that one.

But since I write about it yesterday, I'll switch to her debate with Cuomo at the end of the interview on Trump's blubbering whines about changing our sham libel laws which would undermine first amendment protects to our free press.

Cuomo asked, "Is the president really serious about wanting to take a good look at finding ways to abridge the freedom of the press?"

Being able to sue reporters over any news story a politician or person doesn't approve of in Conway's mind isn't at all trying to abridge the freedom of the press.

Conway said, "That isn't what he said. He said he's going to look at the libel laws. That wasn’t abridging the freedom of the press.

"How is that not the same thing?"

Conway then did her usual tap dance around a question to throw in her usual boasts about non-existent Trump triumphs, so Cuomo tried to reign her back in.

"Right, what does that have to do with the libel laws?"

Kellyanne replied, "Chris it has to do with everything because instead - people are trying to get in his way, trying to nullify his election, trying to throw crocodiles in the water at all chances. It’s not going to happen."

Say, what? Get in his way? Dictator, much?

Again, Cuomo asked, "What does that have to do with libel laws? he feels bad - it's a tough job."

"He doesn't feel badly at all."

After she began reading off her list of her trademarked Trump accomplishments, the CNN host again questioned his attacks on the libel laws and she responded with the quote of the day. Maybe the quote of the year.

Conway said, "What he doesn't feel great about are people lying. Are facts not being checked. Are things not being proofed properly. Can people just say things without impunity?"



Miss Alternative Facts actually said those words. She continued to claim he didn't want to abridge anybody's rights.

Cuomo, "For a man who says as many things that are as demonstrably false on a pace that we have never seen any president even approach, it is odd that he wants to be in the fact-checking business."