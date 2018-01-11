'He Is Not A King': Shep Smith Calls Trump Out On His Libel Law Nonsense

Fox News' Shepard Smith and the WSJ's John Bussey had to dissect Trump's idiotic whines about changing our libel laws because his fee-fees were hurt.

On Wednesday, Trump once again revived his narcissistic whines against U.S. libel laws, calling them a sham and promised "to take a very, very strong look at that."

Nincompoop.

Shepard Smith, one of the few honest brokers of news at Fox News didn't mince his words.

After speaking with John Roberts and playing video of Trump's nonsense, Smith advised viewers, "Because we're in the position to report facts, all of that about libel laws, was just a word salad of nothingness because none of that means anything except look here."

Smith continued, "[Trump] couldn't change the libel laws if he wanted to change the libel laws, he couldn't change them if he got the Congress in there. (laughing) These are state laws and that was -- nothing."

Smith brought on one of his regular guests John Bussey to delve deeper into Trump's shallow and toothless claim.

Bussey said, "This is not a sham, it's not a disgrace. Our libel laws are here to protect and they do a pretty effective job of that speaking from a journalistic standpoint. We're very observant what has to be done not to libel somebody."

Bussey said the reason Trump's is complaining is because of Michael Wolff's book, the author Trump let hang around his campaign and administration for over a year.

Later in the show, Smith came back to revisit this topic and said, "He can't. He's not a dictator, he's not a king. He can't change the libel laws. That's preposterous!"

Amen, brother.