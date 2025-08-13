Trump Considers Giving Big Balls The Medal Of Freedom

This is so stupid it'll probably happen.

Source: Daily Beast



An ex-DOGE staffer known as “Big Balls” could end up receiving the highest civilian honor in the United States, placing him in the company of luminaries such as Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King and Mother Teresa.

Two weeks after 19-year-old Edward Coristine was viciously assaulted during a carjacking in Washington D.C., the White House says it would consider giving the administration official a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his bravery.

The issue was raised during a White House briefing in which press secretary Karoline Leavitt invited MAGA pundit Benny Johnson to ask the first question, as has become customary under the new administration.

After talking about his own personal experience with violence in D.C., thanking Leavitt for Trump’s actions and slamming Democrats, Johnson asked if the president would consider Coristine—better known by his online nickname “Big Balls”—for a Presidential Medal of Freedom in view of his “heroic actions just a few blocks from this building.”

“Perhaps it’s something he would consider,” Leavitt replied.