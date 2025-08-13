Trump Considers Giving Big Balls The Medal Of Freedom

“Will the president consider giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Big Balls?”
By Ed ScarceAugust 13, 2025

This is so stupid it'll probably happen.

Source: Daily Beast

An ex-DOGE staffer known as “Big Balls” could end up receiving the highest civilian honor in the United States, placing him in the company of luminaries such as Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King and Mother Teresa.

Two weeks after 19-year-old Edward Coristine was viciously assaulted during a carjacking in Washington D.C., the White House says it would consider giving the administration official a Presidential Medal of Freedom for his bravery.

The issue was raised during a White House briefing in which press secretary Karoline Leavitt invited MAGA pundit Benny Johnson to ask the first question, as has become customary under the new administration.

After talking about his own personal experience with violence in D.C., thanking Leavitt for Trump’s actions and slamming Democrats, Johnson asked if the president would consider Coristine—better known by his online nickname “Big Balls”—for a Presidential Medal of Freedom in view of his “heroic actions just a few blocks from this building.”

“Perhaps it’s something he would consider,” Leavitt replied.

And what did he do that was so deserving of consideration?

Coristine, who helped Elon Musk earlier this year to slash the federal government and now works with the Social Security Administration, was left bloodied after he was approached by teenagers at around 3 a.m. in Dupont Circle, a lively neighborhood in northwest Washington.

But the ex-DOGE staffer was elevated to hero status in MAGA world after the president posted a gruesome photo from the crime scene on his Truth Social account, before threatening a federal takeover of D.C. to lower the crime rate.

Got himself beaten up coming home from a bar late at night.

Besides Benny Johnson and other far-right grifters getting paid to promote this sort of foolishness, perhaps Big Balls biggest champion has been Senator Mike Lee, who posted this creepy AI video last week.

