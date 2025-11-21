Huckabee Held Secret Meeting With Traitor Who Spied For Israel

Only the best people. Now we've got our Israeli ambassador having a secret meeting with a spy who served 30 years in prison for selling American secrets to Israel.
By HeatherNovember 21, 2025

Only the best people. Now we've got our ambassador to Israel holding a secret meeting with a spy who served 30 years in prison for selling American secrets to Israel:

According to a report from the New York Times, Pollard met with Huckabee at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem in July for a discussion that was “kept off Mr. Huckabee’s official schedule,” and revealed for the first time on Thursday.

Pollard confirmed the rendezvous in an interview with the Times, telling the newspaper “it was a friendly meeting” and that “a lot of things that came up in conversation.”

In his interview with the Times, Pollard also attacked President Trump, calling him a “madman who has literally sold us down the drain, for Saudi gold.”

Huckabee’s senior advisor David Milstein – the stepson of Fox News host Mike Levin – was reportedly present at the meeting.

White House spokes-puppet was asked about the meeting during a press briefing this Thursday, and claimed they didn't know anything about it, but of course, stood by Huckabee:

REPORTER: Ambassador Mike Huckabee had a meeting with a former US citizen who was convicted and spent three decades in jail for selling state secrets to Israel. Did the White House know that that meeting was going to happen and does the administration condemn it?

LEAVITT: The White House was not aware of that meeting, but the President stands by our ambassador, Mike Huckabee, and all that he's doing for the United States and Israel.

If a Democratic administration had done this, it would be blaring headlines on Fox and everywhere else for days or weeks on end. Sadly this wasn't just ignored by Fox and other right wing media outlets. No one covered it.

