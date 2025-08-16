Trump Begs & Pleads In Saddest Nobel Prize Campaign Ever

Excerpt from today's Blue Amp Substack on Trump's pathetic begging for a Nobel Peace Prize:

But none of that is good enough, because there’s a shadow that follows Don everywhere he wanders. Constantly murmuring that his dad never loved him or saw him as a success. It makes poor Don-Don violently angry. And makes him such a perfect fit for the incessantly aggrieved chodes of MAGA.

So, the latest affirmation Trump simply must have is a Nobel Peace Prize. And he must have it for...not having done anything for peace. Except, perhaps, being too lazy to start any wars. Because, ya know, like infrastructure week and an alternative to Obamacare, wars take lots of work, man. But, hey, the Black President won a Nobel, so he sure as hell better get one too!

The comical-yet-pitiful result is that he and his entire staff just won’t stop begging for a Nobel Prize for The Great Man. Especially busy caretaker for her elderly husband, Karoline Leavitt. Also quite vocal on this, Trump’s nomination gift of spare parts, from Peter Thiel, known as J.D. Vance.

I’d call it all unbecoming, but, lol, this is Donald Trump we’re talking about.