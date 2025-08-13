Tyrannical & Twisted Trump Sends "His" Troops Into DC

Wow, the Epstein files must have Trump in more compromising positions than you’ll find in The Kama Sutra, right? I mean, what a pace for a guy who has trouble walking down ramps! We’re bowing to Pootie in Alaska while attacking Zelensky—after a big show of being such a super hero the past few months and talking back to daddy Vladdy!

We’ve had our senses assaulted with talk of prosecuting Obama for…whatever large Cobb Salad came flying outta Tulsi’s mouth every time she attempted a ham-handed (and legged) explanation!

And now Trump and his gin-soaked, Christian-Nationalist butler, Hegseth, have crossed The Rubicon, which those of us paying attention knew was as inevitable as Don Jr. having crack-eyes during a live stream.

