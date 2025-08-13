Tyrannical & Twisted Trump Sends "His" Troops Into DC

Wow, the Epstein files must have Trump in more compromising positions than you’ll find in The Kama Sutra, right? I mean, what a pace for a guy who has trouble walking down ramps!
By Cliff SchecterAugust 13, 2025

Wow, the Epstein files must have Trump in more compromising positions than you’ll find in The Kama Sutra, right? I mean, what a pace for a guy who has trouble walking down ramps! We’re bowing to Pootie in Alaska while attacking Zelensky—after a big show of being such a super hero the past few months and talking back to daddy Vladdy!

We’ve had our senses assaulted with talk of prosecuting Obama for…whatever large Cobb Salad came flying outta Tulsi’s mouth every time she attempted a ham-handed (and legged) explanation!

And now Trump and his gin-soaked, Christian-Nationalist butler, Hegseth, have crossed The Rubicon, which those of us paying attention knew was as inevitable as Don Jr. having crack-eyes during a live stream.

WATCH THE VIDEO & READ THE REST HERE!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon