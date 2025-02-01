Pardoned Jan 6th Insurrectionist Charged With Child Pornography And Exploitation

I have lost count of how many recently pardoned insurrectionists have been charged with new crimes - I think this is the 5th I have written about in under two weeks. This one is extra awful and I wonder why Qanon has been so quiet!

FOX 8 in North Carolina is reporting that David Daniel, who pleaded guilty on January 8, 2025 to "assaulting or resisting a police officer" during the January 6th insurrection. He was facing up to 8 years in prison, but his conviction was erased when Donald Trump pardoned him. You know, a pardon after he ADMITTED to assaulting a police officer.

But, alas, his legal troubles persist. In November 2023, the FBI and local police executed a search warrant related to the January 6th insurrection. As part of that warrant, law enforcement searched his iPhone and other electronic devices. The FBI was made aware that there were allegations of "sexual assault of a minor". The victim, who was under the age of 12, "accused Daniel of taking pictures of her while naked between 2015 and 2019, forcing her to shower with him and performing sexual acts."

The search warrant allowed the agents to review the electronics seized and, shocker, they were able to confirm the allegations of the minor through a review of the contents. There was ALSO an open statutory rape investigation in another county. The iPhone showed sexual images of a SECOND minor.

David Daniel was charged and arrested on September 20, 2024 and charged with "possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor related to sexual assault and trafficking of child pornography." This was all information that Donald Trump had access to before pardoning this admitted assaulter of law enforcement and probable child molester.

Yet, he pardoned him. WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE FROM QANON?

5 down, 1495 to go.