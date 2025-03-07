Russian Authorities Gift Meat Grinders To Mothers Of Sons Killed In Ukraine

How symbolic.
Russian Authorities Gift Meat Grinders To Mothers Of Sons Killed In Ukraine
Credit: Info24
By Ed ScarceMarch 7, 2025

As of yesterday, Russia has had losses of 880,660 since its full-scale invasion began three years ago. They had 1250 casualties just yesterday, according to those who track their losses.

Given the nature of their horrific losses, the idea of gifting mothers whose sons have died in Ukraine with meat grinders as part of a campaign to honor "Mothers of Heroes" seemed ill-advised. Even the Russians themselves seem put off on these "gifts." The expression on the babushka's face above seems to say it all. She looks absolutely thrilled with her new appliance, doesn't she?

Source: Info24 (Russia)

In the city of Polyarnye Zori in the Murmansk region, the leadership of the local branch of the United Russia party presented the mothers of soldiers killed in the special operation zone in Ukraine with meat grinders. After this, a wave of negativity arose on social networks.

"Our duty and responsibility is to surround the mothers of the heroes of the fatherland with attention and support, not in words but in deeds. We strive to be close to these strong women, share their experiences and provide assistance in difficult times, " the United Russia party reported in its VKontakte group, which later attracted negative comments.

The "gifts" were presented to the women by Executive Secretary Anna Makhunova together with a representative of the local "Defenders of the Fatherland" Foundation and Mayor Maxim Chengaev. According to them, they presented the meat grinders as part of the all-Russian "Flowers for the Mothers of Heroes" campaign.

In the comments on VK, people wrote that giving a meat grinder to the mother of a deceased soldier was a disgrace. Others noted the symbolism of such a gift. Some did not like that officials were smiling in photographs against the background of women who had lost their sons.

And some of them got to thank Putin personally for the privilege of having their sons die in Ukraine.

More kitchen appliances incoming.

Discussion

