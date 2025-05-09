Bill Gates Lets Elon Musk Have It For Destroying Aid To Poor

Bill Gates was blunt in his evaluation of Elon Musk’s role in the government, fuming that “the world’s richest man” was “killing the world’s poorest children.” Via Mediaite:

Speaking with the The Financial Times, Gates expressed his disgust with Musk’s role in shuttering the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” said Gates, who told the Times that he’d “love for him [Musk] to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut” American aid that had been going to a hospital in Mozambique.

[...] “USAID plays a super important role… it’s work that saves millions of lives and helps strengthen relationships for the United States,” Gates told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in February. “The basic idea that we should review almost every department and that if you were really smart about using technology or updating the goals, you could save 10% here, 10% there—which adds up to a lot—I don’t think that’s a mistake. But going in very quickly and saying that all these people run a criminal organization—that’s not quite as subtle as you’d hope to see.”