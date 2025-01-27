Northern Ontario MP Has Had It With Elon's Sh*t, Calls For Investigation

When Leon Musk bought Twitter, he vowed the platform would be politically neutral. Instead, he donned a MAGA hat and did a little dipshit dance at Donald's rallies while donating a fuckton of money into the disgraced Republican's campaign. Leon went as far as to buy votes for $1 million. In the end, Leon bought Donald the Presidency. And so far, it's pretty swampy. Leon has now set his sights on other countries, propping up far-right candidates as if he wants to run the world.

Throwing out a Nazi salute in the US at a political event might have opened other world leaders' eyes.

Leon's maternal grandparents, who were members of the Nazi party in Canada, later moved to South Africa because they supported the Apartheid regime. And recently, he called on Germany, while propping up a grotesque far-right party, to move past the Nazi guilt. Yeah, so that confirms his Nazi salute.

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus has had enough of Leon's potential election interference. He is calling on Elections Canada to investigate Elon Musk and his social media platform, Xitter.

CTV News reports:

In a two-page letter to Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault, Angus said Musk has been playing a role in recent elections in a variety of countries, donating millions of dollars to conservative candidates and using X, formerly Twitter, to amplify the political messages of candidates he favours. “He has formed alliances with right-wing populist leaders, amplified extremist influencers and spread hate disinformation towards marginal groups,” Angus wrote.

We need to shut down any attempt by Elon Musk to monkey-wrench our election. We must defend Canada's democratic integrity.

Please write to Elections Canada calling on them to shut down interference by Musk's interference in the X algorithm.

Send message here:

Stephane.Perrault@elections.ca — Charlie Angus (@charlieangus104.bsky.social) 2025-01-27T01:51:36.605Z

We're glad that Canada is paying attention.

Angus wrote that Musk is now getting involved in Canadian politics, “praising the current leader of the Conservative Party, aligning himself with far-right influencers and their platforms and criticizing the current prime minister.” Musk, one of the world’s richest people, was born in South Africa but lives in the United States, where he holds citizenship. However, his mother is from Saskatchewan and Musk moved to Canada in 1989, attending Queen’s University for two years. Angus wrote that X “serves as a pathway for Russian misinformation and the rise of hate and threats in Canada. Given X’s huge power, any overt efforts by Mr. Musk to support a particular party or leader could easily impact our electoral integrity.” Angus called on Perrault to launch an investigation into X “and possible avenues for manipulation by Mr. Musk or right-wing influencers,” though he did not name anyone else in the letter. The northern Ontario MP also insists that during the upcoming federal election campaign, Musk commit to transparency of the algorithms used on his platform to allow election observers to see whether X is interfering by promoting or suppressing political posts.