Canadian MP Lays The Orange Felon Out Cold

Charlie Angus, Canadian Member of Parliament in the House of Commons was asked about the Orange Felon's threat of a trade war with Canada and he did not waste the opportunity to let the Felon and President Musk know exactly what he thinks about that:

HOST: Mr. Angus, what's the latest? What do you want to say to Donald Trump?

ANGUS: Well, listen, Mr. Trump, right now you're trying to shut down the American economy for Christmas. I mean, who does that and what? Because Elon told you to do that? Like, you are plunging your nation and your people into a world of hurt. And so what are you doing? You decided you're going to pick on your quiet next door neighbor. That's like going to the librarian down the street and shouting at them to divert attention because the cops are after you. No, we're not going to put up with it, Donald. Here's the thing. We've got the world's longest undefended border. We've got $100 billion worth of trade. We've got just-in-time delivery going back and forth all across the border. And you want to put not just Canada but your own citizens in a world of hurt, what, to look like you're tougher than us? Well, go for it. It's going to hurt. It's going to hurt a lot of people on both sides. But the message that I'm hearing from people across Canada is they're not afraid of you because they know you're a convicted felon. They know that all the people that you're bringing in to run your organization right now, and I call it an organization rather than a government, are all grifters and thieves and thugs. We've got to look after our own interests right now. We will work with your country. We will work with our great neighbors. But, Donald, don't push us around.