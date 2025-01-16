The Orange Felon: A Canadian River Runs Through Los Angeles

The fatuous felon called in and started rambling on Newsmax about how he tried to save Los Angeles during his first term as doddering old man in chief:

They, they're gonna try and blame the fires in Los Angeles is they'll probably try and blame us for that You know, I was when I was president. I demanded that this guy, the governor, accept the water coming from the north. Yeah, from way up in Canada and and you know the north it flows down through, right through Los Angeles. I've mean massive, millions and millions of gallons of water a week, probably, I think even a day. Massive amounts coming out from the mountains from the melts and even without it even during the summer, it's a natural flow of water. They would have so much water, they wouldn't have known what to do with it. You would have never had the fires. People would have been able to sprinkle their lawns and everything else. You know, the problem is it's so dry. It was always so dry there and it's just, it's just a mess They could, they could have you know maintained their forests.

I wonder when the last time was that Diaper Donny had an actual lucid moment.

I'm not a geologist, nor do I play one on the Intertubes, but I think I would have remembered something about a huge river that is flowing from Canada down through Washington, Oregon and most of California to flow through LA. And why didn't anyone think of using this magnificent natural resource, besides the fact that it's nothing more than the product of advanced dementia?

And not that I would ever expect much from Newsmax, but for the host to sit there nodding his head like a sycophant makes me wonder how any sentient being take whatever they say as gospel truth.

And just to think, this senile, old fool will be president - again - in just a few days. I don't know whether I should laugh or cry.