Orange Felon Wants To Privatize The Government

The Orange Felon finally came clean with why he has put a hiring freeze on federal employees and offered current employees a buyout. He's planning on putting the government on a fire sale and privatizing it:

REPORTER: With efforts to reduce the federal workforce, whether it's offering what we've called the buyout package or other efforts, do you have any concerns that there will be employees broadly across the federal government who might take that up? And they're a part of the many different ways that agencies protect the public, from food inspections to water safety to the area. ORANGE FELON: Everybody's replaceable, and we'll get very good people to replace them if it turns out to be more than we thought. It could be a lot, it could be a little, we don't know, but we'd love to have them leave. We're trying to remember this. We want them to go into the private sector. It's our dream to have everybody almost working in the private sector, not in the public sector. We have many people, very few people came to work. They were, you know, it started more or less with COVID, but actually even before COVID. But it started with the COVID, they didn't come back, and then Biden let them get away with murder. And they, you know, we had a federal workforce, like 4% coming into the office. And that just doesn't work. You know, people can say it does, but it doesn't work. You have to be unified in a group in the office. It's just, it was crazy. You don't know what they're doing. And then at some point we may ask them to certify that they didn't have two jobs, meaning were they really getting a check from us, the government, and then were they also working in a second job and a third job and, you know, on government time.

Oh. My. Dawg! Where to start?

In my former life, I have worked in both the public and private sectors doing the same type of work. There is no comparison between the two. In the private sector, the focus was meeting the needs of the client. In the private sector, the focus was on the bottom line. Numerous studies have shown that the public sector provides more worth for the same amount of money.

And to be perfectly honest, some things should never be privatized. If you don't believe me, just look at health care. There's a reason why every first world country except for the United States provides universal healthcare, while way too many Americans are going bankrupt every year due to health care costs.

So, if privatization costs more but provides less service, why do it? One reason - profit. The Orange Felon wants to return the favor to his friends, campaign donors and fellow criminals by slicing off parts of the government to the highest bidder.

For example, one of Trump's buddies starts a company that is then given a contract to provide whatever service. For the sake of discussion, let's say Elmo's Air Traffic Control Agency. While Elmo pockets a large chunk of the money he's given, he hires poorly trained or untrained people to do the actual work and pays them as little as possible. Do you really think traveling by air will be as safe or even safer than it is now?

By the way, I know from experience that very few workers will go to work for the private agency that is replacing them. That means that all of their institutional knowledge will be lost. I don't want to stake my life on some inexperienced rube's learning curve, do you?

Even worse, once a service is privatized, it's going to be very difficult and expensive to pull it back.

And don't get me started on his rant about needing people back in the office when he spends the majority of his time on a golf course.

If everyone's replaceable, can we replace the Felon now?