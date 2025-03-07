Trump Plans To Revoke Legal Status Of 240,000 Ukrainian Refugees

Cruelty is the point.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMarch 7, 2025

Millions of people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion. Before Trump's dangerous ambush of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was widely criticized, Donald planned a rollback of protections for Ukrainians to revoke temporary legal status for around 240,000 Ukrainians.

Yahoo News reports:

It is part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants allowed to enter the US under temporary humanitarian parole programs launched under the Biden administration, the sources said.

US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the department had no announcements at this time, while the White House and Ukrainian embassy did not respond to requests for comment.

Donald said that he's received a letter from Zelenskyy agreeing to "come to the negotiating table" to strike a peace deal in Ukraine.

"I appreciate that he sent this letter," Trump said as he addressed a joint session of Congress in Washington. However, his actions show that he is still committed to Russia. The Ukrainians are here legally. To send Ukrainians back to their war-torn country speaks volumes of Donald's lack of empathy. Cruelty is the point.

The Dear Leader is revoking Temporary Status for Ukrainian War Refugees, many widows and children. That’s 240,000+ sent back to WAR.

Raeder (@hellenbacktour.bsky.social) 2025-03-06T12:20:23.142Z

The man is so damn petty. trump is changing the legal status of 240,000 Ukrainian refugees that fled to the US from the war. Sounds like he plans on deporting them.

www.reuters.com/world/us/tru...

Azlend (@azlend.bsky.social) 2025-03-06T12:00:39.404Z

Trump is going to revoke the legal status of Ukrainian refugees. Yes, you read it right.
The orange bastard is going to make people, already racked with uncertainty & fear, more uncertain and fearful. He’ll displace children who’ve already changed country, schools, friends & language.

It’s evil.

Buck Frexit (@beany.bsky.social) 2025-03-06T12:19:09.579Z

EU prepares for new wave of Ukrainian refugees amid Trump uncertainty, Politico reports #Ukraine

🔱🇺🇦 (@amplifyukraine.eu) 2025-03-06T03:30:52.552Z

🇩🇪🇺🇦 A new wave of Ukrainian refugees is expected in Germany due to the cessation of aid from the US, — WELT

MAKS 24 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T10:51:21.535Z

