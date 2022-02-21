Biden Adviser: Putin Plans To 'Crush' Ukrainian People

"US has intelligence to suggest that there will be an even greater form of brutality against Ukrainians, to repress them, to crush them, to harm them,” Jake Sullivan said.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 21, 2022

Biden National Security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News this morning that Russia shows no signs of pulling back and says the coming invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, "expected within hours or days," will be exceptionally brutal, including the detention and killing of Ukrainian civilians.

"But we also have intelligence to suggest that there will be an even greater form of brutality. Because this will not simply be some conventional war between two armies. It will be a war waged by Russia on the Ukrainian people to repress them, to crush them, to harm them. And that is what we laid out in detail for the U.N., because we believe that the world must mobilize to counter this kind of Russian aggression should those tanks roll across the border, as we anticipate they very well may do in the coming hours or days," he said.

"Jake, we are convinced that Russia will invade Ukraine. What leads you to believe that they are going to stop at Ukraine?"

"Well, the most important thing that the president has done with respect to deterrence has been to send thousands of American service members to Poland and Romania and to work with other allies to send forces to NATO allies along NATO's east, the areas that border Ukraine or border Russia. So he has been absolutely clear, the president, that we will defend every inch of NATO territory because we have an article 5 commitment to do so, and that is a sacred obligation.

"And if Russia chooses to move against any NATO country, come further west into NATO territory, they will be met with the full force of American and allied might," Sullivan said.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue