Biden Adviser: Putin Plans To 'Crush' Ukrainian People

Biden National Security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News this morning that Russia shows no signs of pulling back and says the coming invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, "expected within hours or days," will be exceptionally brutal, including the detention and killing of Ukrainian civilians.

"But we also have intelligence to suggest that there will be an even greater form of brutality. Because this will not simply be some conventional war between two armies. It will be a war waged by Russia on the Ukrainian people to repress them, to crush them, to harm them. And that is what we laid out in detail for the U.N., because we believe that the world must mobilize to counter this kind of Russian aggression should those tanks roll across the border, as we anticipate they very well may do in the coming hours or days," he said.

"Jake, we are convinced that Russia will invade Ukraine. What leads you to believe that they are going to stop at Ukraine?"

"Well, the most important thing that the president has done with respect to deterrence has been to send thousands of American service members to Poland and Romania and to work with other allies to send forces to NATO allies along NATO's east, the areas that border Ukraine or border Russia. So he has been absolutely clear, the president, that we will defend every inch of NATO territory because we have an article 5 commitment to do so, and that is a sacred obligation.

"And if Russia chooses to move against any NATO country, come further west into NATO territory, they will be met with the full force of American and allied might," Sullivan said.

U.S. says Russia has a list of Ukrainians to kill or detain after an invasion. https://t.co/7ywDjHrMhL — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 21, 2022

NBC News confirms: The U.S. said it has "credible information" that Russia has plans to kill large numbers of critics, dissidents, journalists and vulnerable populations or send them to camps after an expected invasion. @NBCNews — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2022

“These acts, which in past Russian operations have included targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture, would likely target those who oppose Russian actions,” said the letter. #Russia #Ukraine #PutinsWar — Lynn Deborah ✡️ 🎨 💬 (@lynn180_lynn) February 21, 2022