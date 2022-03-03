Russian Investor Toasts The Death Of The Russian Stock Market

Russian stock market expert Aleksandr Butmanov was invited by Russian TV to talk about the Russian stock market after sanctions. It didn't quite go as planned.

Source: Telegram

Russia's investment YouTube channel, RBC, yesterday had a special program on the development of the situation on the Russian market and Western sanctions. "Trading in a new way" was the topic of the show in which the economist and founder of the investment club SOYUZniki, which deals with stock trading, Aleksander Butmanov, was invited .

Butmanov greeted the host of the program, Elina Tikhonova , saying that he would not greet her with the words 'good day', because the day is not good. TJournal reports that she asked him if he would stay in this business, given the situation on the market.

Butmanov replied that he would probably start dressing like Santa again and making money that way. That, he claims, was what he did 25 years ago, before entering the financial sector. He then reached for the bottle and said with a smile that he would make a toast to the death of the market.